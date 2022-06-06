Available features
The following sections describe the features currently supported by Origin Rules.
Host Header Override
This feature allows you to rewrite the HTTP
Host header of incoming requests.
A common use case for this functionality is when your content is hosted on a third-party server that only accepts
Host headers with their own server names. In this situation, you must update the
Host HTTP header in incoming requests from
Host: example.com to
Host: thirdpartyserver.example.net.
You must specify a valid hostname in a Host Header Override that is either:
- A hostname on the same Cloudflare account (possibly on a different zone).
- A hostname for which Cloudflare is not proxying traffic (gray-clouded).
Resolve Override
This feature allows you to override the resolved hostname of incoming requests.
A common use case for this functionality is when you are serving an application from the URI (for example,
mydomain.com/app). In this case, the
app may be hosted on a different server or by a third party. Resolve Override allows you to redirect requests to this endpoint to the server for that third-party application.
You must specify a valid hostname in a Resolve Override that is either:
- A hostname on the same Cloudflare account (possibly on a different zone).
- A hostname for which Cloudflare is not proxying traffic (gray-clouded).
Destination Port Override
This feature allows you to override the destination port of a request.
When you configure Destination Port Override, you can redirect incoming requests to a different port. For example, you could override the destination port for requests received for
mydomain.com so that they are served by the application running on port 9000 (
mydomain.com:9000).
The destination port must be between 1 and 65,535.