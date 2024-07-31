Redirect `403 Forbidden` to a different page
If origin responded with
403 Forbidden error code, redirect to different page.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Send original request to the origin const response = await fetch(request); // Check if origin responded with 403 status code if (response.status == 403) { // If so, redirect to this URL const destinationURL = "https://example.com"; // With this status code const statusCode = 301; // Serve redirect return Response.redirect(destinationURL, statusCode); } // Otherwise, serve origin's response else { return response; } },
};