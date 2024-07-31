Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Rules
  3. ...
  4. Examples
  5. Redirect from one domain to another

Redirect from one domain to another

Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain.
export default {
  async fetch(request) {
    // Define variables to use in the response redirect.
    const base = "https://example.com";
    const statusCode = 301;


    // Clone the original URL.
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Define a "pathname" and "search" variables, extracting their values from the cloned URL.
    const { pathname, search } = url;


    // Define the destination URL using the variables you declared previously.
    const destinationURL = `${base}${pathname}${search}`;
    console.log(destinationURL);


    // Respond with the redirect.
    return Response.redirect(destinationURL, statusCode);
  },

};