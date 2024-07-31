Redirect from one domain to another
Redirect all requests from one domain to another domain.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Define variables to use in the response redirect. const base = "https://example.com"; const statusCode = 301;
// Clone the original URL. const url = new URL(request.url);
// Define a "pathname" and "search" variables, extracting their values from the cloned URL. const { pathname, search } = url;
// Define the destination URL using the variables you declared previously. const destinationURL = `${base}${pathname}${search}`; console.log(destinationURL);
// Respond with the redirect. return Response.redirect(destinationURL, statusCode); },
};