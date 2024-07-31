Define CORS headers
Adjust Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) headers and handle preflight requests.
// Define CORS headers
const corsHeaders = { "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*", // Replace * with your allowed origin(s) "Access-Control-Allow-Methods": "GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS", // Adjust allowed methods as needed "Access-Control-Allow-Headers": "Content-Type, Authorization", // Adjust allowed headers as needed "Access-Control-Max-Age": "86400", // Adjust max age (in seconds) as needed
};
export default { async fetch(request) { // Make a copy of the request to modify its headers const modifiedRequest = new Request(request);
// Handle preflight requests (OPTIONS) if (request.method === "OPTIONS") { return new Response(null, { headers: { ...corsHeaders, }, status: 200, // Respond with OK status for preflight requests }); }
// Pass the modified request through to the origin const response = await fetch(modifiedRequest);
// Make a copy of the response to modify its headers const modifiedResponse = new Response(response.body, response);
// Set CORS headers on the response Object.keys(corsHeaders).forEach(header => { modifiedResponse.headers.set(header, corsHeaders[header]); });
return modifiedResponse; },
};