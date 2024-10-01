Change origin and modify paths

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Clone the original request to create a new request object const newRequest = new Request ( request ) ; // Add a header to identify a rerouted request at the new origin newRequest . headers . set ( "X-Rerouted" , "1" ) ; // Clone and parse the original URL const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; // Step 1: Reroute to a different origin url . hostname = "example.com" ; // Change the hostname to the new origin // Step 2: Append a directory to the path url . pathname = `/new-path ${ url . pathname } ` ; // Prepend "/new-path" to the current path // Step 3: Remove a specific segment from the path url . pathname = url . pathname . replace ( "/remove-me" , "" ) ; // Rewrite `/remove-me/something` to `/something` // Fetch the modified request from the updated URL return await fetch ( url , newRequest ) ; }, };