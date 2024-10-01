 Skip to content
Change origin and modify paths

Reroute a request to a different origin and modify the URL path.

This example demonstrates how to use Cloudflare Snippets to:

  • Reroute incoming requests to a different origin.
  • Prepend a directory to the URL path.
  • Remove specific segments from the URL path.
export default {
  async fetch(request) {
    // Clone the original request to create a new request object
    const newRequest = new Request(request);


    // Add a header to identify a rerouted request at the new origin
    newRequest.headers.set("X-Rerouted", "1");


    // Clone and parse the original URL
    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Step 1: Reroute to a different origin
    url.hostname = "example.com"; // Change the hostname to the new origin


    // Step 2: Append a directory to the path
    url.pathname = `/new-path${url.pathname}`; // Prepend "/new-path" to the current path


    // Step 3: Remove a specific segment from the path
    url.pathname = url.pathname.replace("/remove-me", ""); // Rewrite `/remove-me/something` to `/something`


    // Fetch the modified request from the updated URL
    return await fetch(url, newRequest);
  },
};

This configuration will perform the following rewrites:

Request URLURL after rewrite
https://subdomain.example.com/foohttps://example.com/new-path/foo
https://example.com/remove-me/barhttps://example.com/new-path/bar
https://example.net/remove-mehttps://example.com/new-path
