Change origin and modify paths

This example demonstrates how to use Cloudflare Snippets to:
- Reroute incoming requests to a different origin.
- Prepend a directory to the URL path.
- Remove specific segments from the URL path.
This configuration will perform the following rewrites:
|Request URL
|URL after rewrite
https://subdomain.example.com/foo
https://example.com/new-path/foo
https://example.com/remove-me/bar
https://example.com/new-path/bar
https://example.net/remove-me
https://example.com/new-path
