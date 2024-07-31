Debugging logs

Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.

const loggingEndpoint = 'https://your-logging-endpoint' ; export default { async fetch ( request ) { try { const response = await fetch ( request . clone ( ) ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { const errorDetails = { status : response . status , statusText : response . statusText , url : request . url , method : request . method , headers : Object . fromEntries ( request . headers ) , } ; await logError ( errorDetails ) ; return new Response ( response . body , { status : response . status , statusText : response . statusText , headers : response . headers , } ) ; } return response ; } catch ( error ) { const errorDetails = { message : error . message , stack : error . stack , url : request . url , method : request . method , headers : Object . fromEntries ( request . headers ) , } ; await logError ( errorDetails ) ; return new Response ( 'Internal Server Error' , { status : 500 } ) ; } } , } ; async function logError ( details ) { try { const response = await fetch ( loggingEndpoint , { method : 'POST' , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , } , body : JSON . stringify ( details ) , } ) ; if ( ! response . ok ) { console . error ( 'Failed to log error:' , response . statusText ) ; } } catch ( error ) { console . error ( 'Error logging error:' , error . message ) ; } }