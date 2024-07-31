Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Debugging logs

Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.
// Replace with your actual logging service endpoint

const loggingEndpoint = 'https://your-logging-endpoint';



export default {
    async fetch(request) {
        try {
            // Attempt to fetch the request from the origin server
            const response = await fetch(request.clone());


            // Check if the response status indicates an error (for example, 4xx or 5xx)
            if (!response.ok) {
                // Prepare error details and context for logging
                const errorDetails = {
                    status: response.status,
                    statusText: response.statusText,
                    url: request.url,
                    method: request.method,
                    headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers),
                };


                // Log error details to your logging service
                await logError(errorDetails);


                // Return the original response with status and statusText intact
                return new Response(response.body, {
                    status: response.status,
                    statusText: response.statusText,
                    headers: response.headers,
                });
            }


            // Return the successful response from the origin server
            return response;
        } catch (error) {
            // Handle any exceptions that occur during fetch
            const errorDetails = {
                message: error.message,
                stack: error.stack,
                url: request.url,
                method: request.method,
                headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers),
            };


            // Log error details to your logging service
            await logError(errorDetails);


            // Return a generic error response
            return new Response('Internal Server Error', {
                status: 500
            });
        }
    },

};



// Function to log error details to your logging service

async function logError(details) {
    try {
        const response = await fetch(loggingEndpoint, {
            method: 'POST',
            headers: {
                'Content-Type': 'application/json',
            },
            body: JSON.stringify(details),
        });


        if (!response.ok) {
            console.error('Failed to log error:', response.statusText);
        }
    } catch (error) {
        console.error('Error logging error:', error.message);
    }

}