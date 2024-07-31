Debugging logs
Send debugging information in an errored response to a logging service.
// Replace with your actual logging service endpoint
const loggingEndpoint = 'https://your-logging-endpoint';
export default { async fetch(request) { try { // Attempt to fetch the request from the origin server const response = await fetch(request.clone());
// Check if the response status indicates an error (for example, 4xx or 5xx) if (!response.ok) { // Prepare error details and context for logging const errorDetails = { status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, url: request.url, method: request.method, headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers), };
// Log error details to your logging service await logError(errorDetails);
// Return the original response with status and statusText intact return new Response(response.body, { status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, headers: response.headers, }); }
// Return the successful response from the origin server return response; } catch (error) { // Handle any exceptions that occur during fetch const errorDetails = { message: error.message, stack: error.stack, url: request.url, method: request.method, headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers), };
// Log error details to your logging service await logError(errorDetails);
// Return a generic error response return new Response('Internal Server Error', { status: 500 }); } },
};
// Function to log error details to your logging service
async function logError(details) { try { const response = await fetch(loggingEndpoint, { method: 'POST', headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, body: JSON.stringify(details), });
if (!response.ok) { console.error('Failed to log error:', response.statusText); } } catch (error) { console.error('Error logging error:', error.message); }
}