Send timestamp to origin as a custom header
Convert timestamp to hexadecimal format and send it as a custom header to the origin.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Get the current timestamp const timestamp = Date.now();
// Convert the timestamp to hexadecimal format const hexTimestamp = timestamp.toString(16);
// Clone the request and add the custom header const modifiedRequest = new Request(request, { headers: new Headers(request.headers) }); modifiedRequest.headers.set("X-Hex-Timestamp", hexTimestamp);
// Log the custom header for debugging console.log(`X-Hex-Timestamp: ${hexTimestamp}`);
// Pass the modified request to the origin const response = await fetch(modifiedRequest);
return response; },
};