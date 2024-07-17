Cloudflare Docs
Cache
Edge Cache TTL

Create a cache rule to adjust edge cache TTL for caching resources on Cloudflare edge to one day, for any hostname containing example.com:

  • When incoming requests match: Custom filter expression

    • Using the Expression Builder:
      Hostname contains "example.com"
    • Using the Expression Editor:
      (http.host contains "example.com")

  • Then:

    • Cache eligibility: Eligible for cache
    • Setting: Edge TTL
      • Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL
        • Input time-to-live (TTL): 1 day