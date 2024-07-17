Edge Cache TTL
Create a cache rule to adjust edge cache TTL for caching resources on Cloudflare edge to one day, for any hostname containing
example.com:
When incoming requests match: Custom filter expression
- Using the Expression Builder:
Hostname contains "example.com"
- Using the Expression Editor:
(http.host contains "example.com")
Then:
- Cache eligibility: Eligible for cache
- Setting: Edge TTL
- Ignore cache-control header and use this TTL
- Input time-to-live (TTL): 1 day
