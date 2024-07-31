Cloudflare Docs
Rules
  Products
  Rules
  3. ...
  Examples
  Remove query strings before sending request to origin

Remove query strings before sending request to origin

Remove certain query strings from a request before passing to the origin.
export default {
    async fetch(request) {
        // Define the query strings you want to remove
        const queryStringsToRemove = ["utm_source", "utm_medium", "utm_campaign"];


        // Get the URL from the request
        const url = new URL(request.url);


        // Remove the specified query strings
        queryStringsToRemove.forEach(query => {
            url.searchParams.delete(query);
        });


        // Create a new request with the modified URL
        const modifiedRequest = new Request(url, request);


        // Pass the modified request to the origin
        const response = await fetch(modifiedRequest);


        return response;
    },

};