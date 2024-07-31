Remove query strings before sending request to origin
Remove certain query strings from a request before passing to the origin.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Define the query strings you want to remove const queryStringsToRemove = ["utm_source", "utm_medium", "utm_campaign"];
// Get the URL from the request const url = new URL(request.url);
// Remove the specified query strings queryStringsToRemove.forEach(query => { url.searchParams.delete(query); });
// Create a new request with the modified URL const modifiedRequest = new Request(url, request);
// Pass the modified request to the origin const response = await fetch(modifiedRequest);
return response; },
};