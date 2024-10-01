Modify the fetch request to follow redirects from the origin, ensuring the client receives the final response.
This template is ready for use and should fit most redirect-following scenarios.
It ensures the Snippet transparently follows redirects issued by the origin server. The redirect: "follow" option of the Fetch API ensures automatic handling of 3xx redirects, returning the final response. If the origin response is not a redirect, the original content is returned.
