 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Follow redirects from the origin

Modify the fetch request to follow redirects from the origin, ensuring the client receives the final response.

export default {
  async fetch(request) {
    // Define fetch options to follow redirects
    const fetchOptions = {
      redirect: "follow", // Ensure fetch follows redirects automatically. Each subrequest in a redirect chain counts against the subrequest limit.
    };


    // Make the fetch request to the origin
    const response = await fetch(request, fetchOptions);


    // Log the final URL after redirects (optional, for debugging)
    console.log(`Final URL after redirects: ${response.url}`);


    // Return the final response to the client
    return response;
  },
};

This template is ready for use and should fit most redirect-following scenarios.

It ensures the Snippet transparently follows redirects issued by the origin server. The redirect: "follow" option of the Fetch API ensures automatic handling of 3xx redirects, returning the final response. If the origin response is not a redirect, the original content is returned.

Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings