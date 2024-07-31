Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Sign requests

Verify a signed request using the HMAC and SHA-256 algorithms or return a 403.

The following Snippet will:

  • For request URLs beginning with /generate/, replace /generate/ with /, sign the resulting path with its timestamp, and return the full, signed URL in the response body.

  • For all other request URLs, verify the signed URL and allow the request through.

export default {
  async fetch(request) {
    const secretKey = 'your_secret_key'; // Replace with your actual secret key
    const expiration = 60; // Expiration time in seconds (how long an HMAC token should be valid for)


    const encoder = new TextEncoder();


    // Import the secret key for HMAC-SHA256 signing
    const key = await crypto.subtle.importKey(
      "raw",
      encoder.encode(secretKey),
      { name: "HMAC", hash: "SHA-256" },
      false,
      ["sign", "verify"]
    );


    const url = new URL(request.url);


    // Check if the request URL starts with /generate/
    if (url.pathname.startsWith("/generate/")) {
      // Replace /generate/ with /
      url.pathname = url.pathname.replace("/generate/", "/");


      const currentTimestamp = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000); // Current timestamp in seconds


      // Data to authenticate: combine pathname and timestamp
      const dataToAuthenticate = `${url.pathname}${currentTimestamp}`;


      // Sign the data with HMAC-SHA256
      const signature = await crypto.subtle.sign(
        "HMAC",
        key,
        encoder.encode(dataToAuthenticate)
      );


      // Encode the timestamp and HMAC in a secure manner
      const signatureBase64 = btoa(String.fromCharCode(...new Uint8Array(signature)));
      const signedData = `${currentTimestamp}-${signatureBase64}`;
      const encodedSignedData = encodeURIComponent(signedData);


      // Create the signed URL
      const signedURL = `${url}?verify=${encodedSignedData}`;


      // Return the signed URL in the response body
      return new Response(signedURL, { status: 200 });
    }


    // For all other request URLs, verify the signed URL
    const params = new URLSearchParams(url.search);
    const verifyParam = params.get('verify');


    if (!verifyParam) {
      return new Response('Verification parameter is missing', { status: 403 });
    }


    // Decode and split the verify parameter into timestamp and HMAC
    const decodedVerifyParam = decodeURIComponent(verifyParam);
    const [timestampStr, receivedMac] = decodedVerifyParam.split("-");


    // Parse timestamp and ensure it's a valid number
    const timestamp = parseInt(timestampStr, 10);
    if (isNaN(timestamp)) {
      return new Response('Invalid timestamp', { status: 403 });
    }


    // Check if the request has expired
    const currentTimestamp = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000);
    if (currentTimestamp > timestamp + expiration) {
      return new Response('Signed URL has expired', { status: 403 });
    }


    // Remove the verify parameter to verify the URL
    params.delete('verify');
    url.search = params.toString();


    // Construct the data to authenticate for verification
    const dataToVerify = `${url.pathname}${timestamp}`;


    // Verify the signature with HMAC-SHA256
    const isValid = await crypto.subtle.verify(
      "HMAC",
      key,
      new Uint8Array([...atob(receivedMac)].map(char => char.charCodeAt(0))),
      encoder.encode(dataToVerify)
    );


    if (!isValid) {
      return new Response('Invalid signature', { status: 403 });
    }


    // Continue processing the request if the signature is valid
    return fetch(request);
  }

}