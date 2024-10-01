Rewrite links on HTML pages

Dynamically rewrite links in HTML responses.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Define the old hostname here. const OLD_URL = "oldsite.com"; // Then add your new hostname that should replace the old one. const NEW_URL = "newsite.com";
class AttributeRewriter { constructor(attributeName) { this.attributeName = attributeName; } element(element) { const attribute = element.getAttribute(this.attributeName); if (attribute) { element.setAttribute( this.attributeName, attribute.replace(OLD_URL, NEW_URL), ); } } }
const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter() .on("a", new AttributeRewriter("href")) .on("img", new AttributeRewriter("src"));
const res = await fetch(request); const contentType = res.headers.get("Content-Type");
// If the response is HTML, it can be transformed with // HTMLRewriter -- otherwise, it should pass through if (contentType.startsWith("text/html")) { return rewriter.transform(res); } else { return res; } },};