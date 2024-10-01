Rewrite links on HTML pages

export default { async fetch ( request ) { // Define the old hostname here. const OLD_URL = "oldsite.com" ; // Then add your new hostname that should replace the old one. const NEW_URL = "newsite.com" ; class AttributeRewriter { constructor ( attributeName ) { this . attributeName = attributeName ; } element ( element ) { const attribute = element . getAttribute ( this . attributeName ) ; if ( attribute ) { element . setAttribute ( this . attributeName , attribute . replace ( OLD_URL , NEW_URL ) , ) ; } } } const rewriter = new HTMLRewriter () . on ( "a" , new AttributeRewriter ( "href" )) . on ( "img" , new AttributeRewriter ( "src" )) ; const res = await fetch ( request ) ; const contentType = res . headers . get ( "Content-Type" ) ; // If the response is HTML, it can be transformed with // HTMLRewriter -- otherwise, it should pass through if ( contentType . startsWith ( "text/html" )) { return rewriter . transform ( res ) ; } else { return res ; } }, };