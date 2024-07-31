Country code redirect
Redirect a response based on the country code in the header of a visitor.
export default { async fetch(request) { /** * A map of the URLs to redirect to * @param {Object} countryMap */ const countryMap = { // Replace the country codes and target URLs with ones that apply to your case. US: "https://example.com/us", EU: "https://example.com/eu", };
// Use the cf object to obtain the country of the request // more on the cf object: https://developers.cloudflare.com/workers/runtime-apis/request#incomingrequestcfproperties const country = request.cf.country;
// If country is not null and is defined in the country map above, redirect. if (country != null && country in countryMap) { const url = countryMap[country]; // Remove this logging statement from your final output. console.log(`Based on ${country}-based request, your user would go to ${url}.`); return Response.redirect(url);
// If request country not in map, return another page. } else { return fetch("https://example.com", request); } },
};