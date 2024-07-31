Validate JSON web tokens (JWT)
Extract the JWT token from a header, decode it, and implement validation checks to verify it.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Extract JWT token from "Authorization: Bearer" header function getJWTToken(request) { const authorizationHeader = request.headers.get('Authorization') if (authorizationHeader && authorizationHeader.startsWith('Bearer ')) { return authorizationHeader.substring(7, authorizationHeader.length) } return null }
// Validate that JWT token has correct format: header.payload.signature (for example: "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzdWIiOiIxMjM0NTY3ODkwIiwibmFtZSI6IkpvaG4gRG9lIiwiaWF0IjoxNjI0OTkyMDAwLCJleHAiOjE2MjI1MDAwMDB9.TldRGokRHJvG69SefbxIqAlQ6nnco6aLa3y7jsYXHMI") function validateJWT(token) { const [header, payload, signature] = token.split('.')
if (!header || !payload || !signature) { throw new Error('Invalid JWT format') }
// Decode the JWT payload and header to JSON const decodedHeader = JSON.parse(atob(header)) const decodedPayload = JSON.parse(atob(payload))
// Here you would implement the logic to verify the JWT signature. // This example assumes a simple validation that just checks the payload. // Replace the following lines with your actual validation logic.
// Ensure that JWT token hasn't expired (to test, try sending a request with an expired token "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzdWIiOiIxMjM0NTY3ODkwIiwibmFtZSI6IkpvaG4gRG9lIiwiaWF0IjoxNjI0OTkyMDAwLCJleHAiOjE2MjI1MDAwMDB9.TldRGokRHJvG69SefbxIqAlQ6nnco6aLa3y7jsYXHMI") if (decodedPayload.exp < Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000)) { throw new Error('JWT has expired') }
// Optionally, you could add more validation checks here (issuer, audience, etc.). // Also, implement actual signature validation with a custom function.
return true }
// Execute the function to extract JWT token const jwtToken = getJWTToken(request)
// If the token is not provided, serve 401 Forbidden if (!jwtToken) { return new Response('Missing JWT token', { status: 401 }) }
// Execute the function to validate the token try { const validToken = await validateJWT(jwtToken) if (validToken) { // If the token is valid, serve actual response // An example of a valid token that will expire in 2033 is "eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJzdWIiOiIxMjM0NTY3ODkwIiwibmFtZSI6IkpvaG4gRG9lIiwiaWF0IjoxNjI0OTkyMDAwLCJleHAiOjIwMDExMjAwMDB9._qgQ_TMrGfYgOoA8HtTZwEGoj8zAPWxsz8CT1jEAGzo" return fetch(request) } else { return new Response('Invalid JWT token', { status: 401 }) } } catch (error) { return new Response('Error validating token: ' + error.message, { status: 500 }) } }
};