Validate JSON web tokens (JWT)

Extract the JWT token from a header, decode it, and implement validation checks to verify it.

export default { async fetch ( request ) { function getJWTToken ( request ) { const authorizationHeader = request . headers . get ( 'Authorization' ) if ( authorizationHeader && authorizationHeader . startsWith ( 'Bearer ' ) ) { return authorizationHeader . substring ( 7 , authorizationHeader . length ) } return null } function validateJWT ( token ) { const [ header , payload , signature ] = token . split ( '.' ) if ( ! header || ! payload || ! signature ) { throw new Error ( 'Invalid JWT format' ) } const decodedHeader = JSON . parse ( atob ( header ) ) const decodedPayload = JSON . parse ( atob ( payload ) ) if ( decodedPayload . exp < Math . floor ( Date . now ( ) / 1000 ) ) { throw new Error ( 'JWT has expired' ) } return true } const jwtToken = getJWTToken ( request ) if ( ! jwtToken ) { return new Response ( 'Missing JWT token' , { status : 401 } ) } try { const validToken = await validateJWT ( jwtToken ) if ( validToken ) { return fetch ( request ) } else { return new Response ( 'Invalid JWT token' , { status : 401 } ) } } catch ( error ) { return new Response ( 'Error validating token: ' + error . message , { status : 500 } ) } } } ;