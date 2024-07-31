Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Rules
  Append dates to cookies to use with A/B testing

Append dates to cookies to use with A/B testing

Dynamically set a cookie expiration and test group.
export default {
    async fetch(request) {
        const response = await fetch(request);


        // Clone the response so that it is no longer immutable
        const newResponse = new Response(response.body, response);


        // Define the dynamic expiry time. 24 h * 60 m * 60 s * 1000 ms = 86,400,000 ms
        const expiry = new Date(Date.now() + 7 * 86400000).toUTCString();
        // Define the group variable. "A" if the request header "userGroup" is "premium", "B" if otherwise.
        const group = request.headers.get("userGroup") == "premium" ? "A" : "B";


        // Append the custom header with the values
        newResponse.headers.append(
            'Set-Cookie', `testGroup=${group}; Expires=${expiry}; Path=/`
        );


        return newResponse;
    },

};