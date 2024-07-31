Append dates to cookies to use with A/B testing
Dynamically set a cookie expiration and test group.
export default { async fetch(request) { const response = await fetch(request);
// Clone the response so that it is no longer immutable const newResponse = new Response(response.body, response);
// Define the dynamic expiry time. 24 h * 60 m * 60 s * 1000 ms = 86,400,000 ms const expiry = new Date(Date.now() + 7 * 86400000).toUTCString(); // Define the group variable. "A" if the request header "userGroup" is "premium", "B" if otherwise. const group = request.headers.get("userGroup") == "premium" ? "A" : "B";
// Append the custom header with the values newResponse.headers.append( 'Set-Cookie', `testGroup=${group}; Expires=${expiry}; Path=/` );
return newResponse; },
};