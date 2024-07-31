Bulk redirect based on a map object
Redirect requests to certain URLs based on a mapped object to the request’s URL.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Define a variable with the hostname that needs to be redirected. const externalHostname = "example.com";
// Define the map object. Replace the sources (/pathX) and targets (/redirectX) with ones that apply to your case. const redirectMap = new Map([ ["/path1", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect1"], ["/path2", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect2"], ["/path3", "https://" + externalHostname + "/redirect3"], ["/path4", "https://cloudflare.com"], ]);
// Clone the original URL. const requestURL = new URL(request.url);
// Check the request path against the map and redirect accordingly. const path = requestURL.pathname; const location = redirectMap.get(path);
if (location) { return Response.redirect(location, 301); }
// If request path not in map, return the original request. return fetch(request); },
};