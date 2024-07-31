Cloudflare Docs
Rules
  Examples
  Send Bot Management information to origin

Send Bot Management information to origin

Send Bots information to your origin. Refer to Bot Managenent variables for a full list of available fields.
export default {
    async fetch(request) {
        // Clone the original request to construct a new request
        const newRequest = new Request(request);
        // Set Bot Management headers on a new request to the origin: https://developers.cloudflare.com/bots/reference/bot-management-variables/#workers-variables
        newRequest.headers.set("bot-score", request.cf.botManagement.score); // bot score (integer)
        newRequest.headers.set("verified-bot", request.cf.botManagement.verifiedBot); // verified bot (boolean)
        newRequest.headers.set("ja4", request.cf.botManagement.ja4); // JA4 fingerprint hash (string)
        // Serve response to the new request from the origin
        return await fetch(newRequest);
    },

};