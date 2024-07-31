Set security headers
Set common security headers such as X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, and X-Content-Type-Options.
export default { async fetch(request) { // Define an object with the security headers you want to set. // Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/rules/snippets/examples/security-headers/#other-common-security-headers for more options. const DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS = { "X-Content-Type-Options": "nosniff", "Referrer-Policy": "strict-origin-when-cross-origin", "Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy": 'require-corp; report-to="default";', "Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy": 'same-site; report-to="default";', "Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy": "same-site", };
// You can also define headers to be deleted. const BLOCKED_HEADERS = [ "Public-Key-Pins", "X-Powered-By", "X-AspNet-Version", ];
// Receive response from the origin. let response = await fetch(request);
// Create a new Headers object to modify response headers let newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers);
// This sets the headers for HTML responses: if ( newHeaders.has("Content-Type") && !newHeaders.get("Content-Type").includes("text/html") ) { return new Response(response.body, { status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, headers: newHeaders, }); }
// Use DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS object defined above to set the new security headers. Object.keys(DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS).map((name) => { newHeaders.set(name, DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS[name]); });
// Use the BLOCKED_HEADERS object defined above to delete headers you wish to block. BLOCKED_HEADERS.forEach((name) => { newHeaders.delete(name); });
return new Response(response.body, { status: response.status, statusText: response.statusText, headers: newHeaders, }); },
};
Other common security headers
- Content-Security-Policy headers: Enabling these headers will permit content from a trusted domain and all its subdomains. Refer to Content-Security-Policy for details.
"Content-Security-Policy": "default-src 'self' example.com *.example.com",
- Strict-Transport-Security headers: These are not automatically set because your website might get added to Chrome’s HSTS preload list.
"Strict-Transport-Security" : "max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload",
- Permissions-Policy header: Allow or deny the use of browser features, such as opting out of FLoC.
"Permissions-Policy": "interest-cohort=()",
- X-XSS-Protection header: Prevents a page from loading if an XSS attack is detected. Refer to X-XSS-Protection for details.
"X-XSS-Protection": "0",
- X-Frame-Options header: Prevents click-jacking attacks. Refer to X-Frame-Options.
"X-Frame-Options": "DENY",