  5. Set security headers

Set common security headers such as X-XSS-Protection, X-Frame-Options, and X-Content-Type-Options.
export default {
  async fetch(request) {
    // Define an object with the security headers you want to set.
    // Refer to https://developers.cloudflare.com/rules/snippets/examples/security-headers/#other-common-security-headers for more options.
    const DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS = {
      "X-Content-Type-Options": "nosniff",
      "Referrer-Policy": "strict-origin-when-cross-origin",
      "Cross-Origin-Embedder-Policy": 'require-corp; report-to="default";',
      "Cross-Origin-Opener-Policy": 'same-site; report-to="default";',
      "Cross-Origin-Resource-Policy": "same-site",
    };


    // You can also define headers to be deleted.
    const BLOCKED_HEADERS = [
      "Public-Key-Pins",
      "X-Powered-By",
      "X-AspNet-Version",
    ];


    // Receive response from the origin.
    let response = await fetch(request);


    // Create a new Headers object to modify response headers
    let newHeaders = new Headers(response.headers);


    // This sets the headers for HTML responses:
    if (
      newHeaders.has("Content-Type") &&
      !newHeaders.get("Content-Type").includes("text/html")
    ) {
      return new Response(response.body, {
        status: response.status,
        statusText: response.statusText,
        headers: newHeaders,
      });
    }


    // Use DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS object defined above to set the new security headers.
    Object.keys(DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS).map((name) => {
      newHeaders.set(name, DEFAULT_SECURITY_HEADERS[name]);
    });


    // Use the BLOCKED_HEADERS object defined above to delete headers you wish to block.
    BLOCKED_HEADERS.forEach((name) => {
      newHeaders.delete(name);
    });


      return new Response(response.body, {
        status: response.status,
        statusText: response.statusText,
        headers: newHeaders,
      });
  },

};

​​ Other common security headers

"Content-Security-Policy": "default-src 'self' example.com *.example.com",
  • Strict-Transport-Security headers: These are not automatically set because your website might get added to Chrome’s HSTS preload list.
"Strict-Transport-Security" : "max-age=63072000; includeSubDomains; preload",
  • Permissions-Policy header: Allow or deny the use of browser features, such as opting out of FLoC.
"Permissions-Policy": "interest-cohort=()",

"X-XSS-Protection": "0",

"X-Frame-Options": "DENY",