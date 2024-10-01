CLI guided learning

CLI guided learningBeta
Cloudflare CLI tutor, or
cf-tutor, is a guided learning experience within your terminal. If you are unfamiliar with Workers, or are new to command line interface (CLI) based development, cf-tutor offers an introduction on how to use Workers with other Cloudflare products through your terminal.
cf-tutor is currently a beta application in pre-release. To download the application, you can use the
git clone in your terminal, or download the application from the releases page on the project repo.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
- Open a terminal window.
- In your terminal, navigate to the folder you wish to install cf-tutor. You can change directory by using the
cdcommand followed by the folder path. You can either enter the full path such as
cd Documents/Projects/or you can use
cdmultiple times to go folder by folder. To see the files and folders in the directory you are currently in, run
ls.
- Run the command
git clone https://github.com/db-cloudflare/cf-tutor.gitto download cf-tutor.
- Run the command
cd cf-tutorto enter the application folder.
- Run the command
npm ito install all dependendant packages.
- Once the dependencies have installed, run
npm startto run the application
The following steps require an SSH key. Vist GitHub documentation on Connecting with SSH to learn more ↗
- Open a terminal window.
- In your terminal, navigate to the folder you wish to install cf-tutor. You can change directory by using the
cdcommand followed by the folder path. You can either enter the full path such as
cd Documents/Projects/or you can use
cdmultiple times to go folder by folder. To see the files and folders in the directory you are currently in, run
ls.
- Run the command
git clone git@github.com:db-cloudflare/cf-tutor.gitand enter your SSH key to download cf-tutor.
- Run the command
cd cf-tutorto enter the application folder.
- Run the command
npm ito install all dependendant packages.
- Once the dependencies have installed, run
npm startto run the application
- Open cf-tutor releases ↗.
- Download the cf-tutor.zip file and extract the folder inside it into your desired location.
- In your terminal, navigate to the cf-tutor folder. You can change directory by using the
cdcommand followed by the folder path. You can either enter the full path such as
cd Documents/Projects/cf-tutoror you can use
cdmultiple times to go folder by folder. To see the files and folders in the directory you are currently in, run
ls.
- Run the command
npm ito install all dependendant packages.
- Once the dependencies have installed, run
npm startto run the application.
To do more:
- Visit the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ for simpler editing.
- Learn how to test and debug your Workers.
- Read about Workers limits and pricing.