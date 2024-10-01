CLI guided learning

 Skip to content
Cloudflare CLI tutor, or cf-tutor, is a guided learning experience within your terminal. If you are unfamiliar with Workers, or are new to command line interface (CLI) based development, cf-tutor offers an introduction on how to use Workers with other Cloudflare products through your terminal.

cf-tutor is currently a beta application in pre-release. To download the application, you can use the git clone in your terminal, or download the application from the releases page on the project repo.

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Install Node.js.

Node.js version manager

Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

How to run

  1. Open a terminal window.
  2. In your terminal, navigate to the folder you wish to install cf-tutor. You can change directory by using the cd command followed by the folder path. You can either enter the full path such as cd Documents/Projects/ or you can use cd multiple times to go folder by folder. To see the files and folders in the directory you are currently in, run ls.
  3. Run the command git clone https://github.com/db-cloudflare/cf-tutor.git to download cf-tutor.
  4. Run the command cd cf-tutor to enter the application folder.
  5. Run the command npm i to install all dependendant packages.
  6. Once the dependencies have installed, run npm start to run the application

Next steps

To do more:

