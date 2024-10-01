CLI guided learning

Cloudflare CLI tutor, or cf-tutor , is a guided learning experience within your terminal. If you are unfamiliar with Workers, or are new to command line interface (CLI) based development, cf-tutor offers an introduction on how to use Workers with other Cloudflare products through your terminal.

cf-tutor is currently a beta application in pre-release. To download the application, you can use the git clone in your terminal, or download the application from the releases page on the project repo.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

How to run

Git clone HTTPS

Git clone SSH

Download from browser Open a terminal window. In your terminal, navigate to the folder you wish to install cf-tutor. You can change directory by using the cd command followed by the folder path. You can either enter the full path such as cd Documents/Projects/ or you can use cd multiple times to go folder by folder. To see the files and folders in the directory you are currently in, run ls . Run the command git clone https://github.com/db-cloudflare/cf-tutor.git to download cf-tutor. Run the command cd cf-tutor to enter the application folder. Run the command npm i to install all dependendant packages. Once the dependencies have installed, run npm start to run the application The following steps require an SSH key. Vist GitHub documentation on Connecting with SSH to learn more ↗ Open a terminal window. In your terminal, navigate to the folder you wish to install cf-tutor. You can change directory by using the cd command followed by the folder path. You can either enter the full path such as cd Documents/Projects/ or you can use cd multiple times to go folder by folder. To see the files and folders in the directory you are currently in, run ls . Run the command git clone git@github.com:db-cloudflare/cf-tutor.git and enter your SSH key to download cf-tutor. Run the command cd cf-tutor to enter the application folder. Run the command npm i to install all dependendant packages. Once the dependencies have installed, run npm start to run the application Open cf-tutor releases ↗ . Download the cf-tutor.zip file and extract the folder inside it into your desired location. In your terminal, navigate to the cf-tutor folder. You can change directory by using the cd command followed by the folder path. You can either enter the full path such as cd Documents/Projects/cf-tutor or you can use cd multiple times to go folder by folder. To see the files and folders in the directory you are currently in, run ls . Run the command npm i to install all dependendant packages. Once the dependencies have installed, run npm start to run the application.

Next steps

To do more: