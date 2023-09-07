Wrangler Changelog

wrangler d1 time-travel info Retrieve information about a database at a specific point-in-time using Time Travel. Options: –timestamp accepts a Unix (seconds from epoch) or RFC3339 timestamp (e.g. 2023-07-13T08:46:42.228Z) to retrieve a bookmark for [string] –json return output as clean JSON [boolean] [default: false] wrangler d1 time-travel restore Restore a database back to a specific point-in-time. Options: –bookmark Bookmark to use for time travel [string] –timestamp accepts a Unix (seconds from epoch) or RFC3339 timestamp (e.g. 2023-07-13T08:46:42.228Z) to retrieve a bookmark for [string] –json return output as clean JSON [boolean] [default: false]

Closes #3577

#3197 External link icon Open external link 3b3fadfa External link icon Open external link Thanks @mrbbot External link icon Open external link ! - feature: rename wrangler publish to wrangler deploy This ensures consistency with other messaging, documentation and our dashboard, which all refer to deployments. This also avoids confusion with the similar but very different npm publish command. wrangler publish will remain a deprecated alias for now, but will be removed in the next major version of Wrangler.

#3197 External link icon Open external link 02a672ed External link icon Open external link Thanks @mrbbot External link icon Open external link ! - feature: enable persistent storage in local mode by default Wrangler will now persist local KV, R2, D1, Cache and Durable Object data in the .wrangler folder, by default, between reloads. This persistence directory can be customised with the --persist-to flag. The --persist flag has been removed, as this is now the default behaviour.

#3197 External link icon Open external link dc755fdc External link icon Open external link Thanks @mrbbot External link icon Open external link ! - feature: remove delegation to locally installed versions Previously, if Wrangler was installed globally and locally within a project, running the global Wrangler would instead invoke the local version. This behaviour was contrary to most other JavaScript CLI tools and has now been removed. We recommend you use npx wrangler instead, which will invoke the local version if installed, or install globally if not.