HSTS protects HTTPS web servers from downgrade attacks. These attacks redirect web browsers from an HTTPS web server to an attacker-controlled server, allowing bad actors to compromise user data and cookies.
HSTS adds an HTTP header that directs compliant web browsers to:
- Transform HTTP links to HTTPS links
- Prevent users from bypassing SSL browser warnings
Before enabling HSTS, review the requirements.
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Availability
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
In order for HSTS to work as expected, you need to:
- Have enabled HTTPS before HSTS so browsers can accept your HSTS settings
- Keep HTTPS enabled so visitors can access your site
Once you enabled HSTS, avoid the following actions to ensure visitors can still access your site:
- Changing your DNS records from Proxied to DNS only
- Pausing Cloudflare on your site
- Pointing your nameservers away from Cloudflare
- Redirecting HTTPS to HTTP
- Disabling SSL (invalid or expired certificates or certificates with mismatched hostnames)
To enable HSTS using the dashboard:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates ↗
-
For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS.
-
Read the dialog and select I understand.
-
Select Next.
-
Configure the HSTS settings.
-
Select Save.
To enable HSTS with the API, send a
PATCH request with
security_header as the setting name in the URI path, and specify the
value object that includes your HSTS settings.
To disable HSTS on your website:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.Go to Edge Certificates ↗
-
For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS.
-
Set the Max Age Header to 0 (Disable).
-
If you previously enabled the No-Sniff header and want to remove it, set it to Off.
-
Select Save.
|Name
|Required
|Description
|Options
|Enable HSTS (Strict-Transport-Security)
|Yes
Serves HSTS headers to browsers for all HTTPS requests. HTTP (non-secure) requests will not contain the header.
|Off / On
|Max Age Header (max-age)
|Yes
Specifies duration for a browser HSTS policy and requires HTTPS on your website.
|Disable, or a range from 1 to 12 months
|Apply HSTS policy to subdomains (includeSubDomains)
|No
Applies the HSTS policy from a parent domain to subdomains. Subdomains are inaccessible if they do not support HTTPS.
|Off / On
|Preload
|No
Permits browsers to automatically preload HSTS configuration. Prevents an attacker from downgrading a first request from HTTPS to HTTP. Preload can make a website without HTTPS completely inaccessible.
|Off / On
|No-Sniff Header
|No
Sends the
|Off / On