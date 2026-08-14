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HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS)

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

HSTS protects HTTPS web servers from downgrade attacks. These attacks redirect web browsers from an HTTPS web server to an attacker-controlled server, allowing bad actors to compromise user data and cookies.

HSTS adds an HTTP header that directs compliant web browsers to:

  • Transform HTTP links to HTTPS links
  • Prevent users from bypassing SSL browser warnings

Before enabling HSTS, review the requirements.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise
Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Requirements

In order for HSTS to work as expected, you need to:

  • Have enabled HTTPS before HSTS so browsers can accept your HSTS settings
  • Keep HTTPS enabled so visitors can access your site

Once you enabled HSTS, avoid the following actions to ensure visitors can still access your site:

  • Changing your DNS records from Proxied to DNS only
  • Pausing Cloudflare on your site
  • Pointing your nameservers away from Cloudflare
  • Redirecting HTTPS to HTTP
  • Disabling SSL (invalid or expired certificates or certificates with mismatched hostnames)

Enable HSTS

To enable HSTS using the dashboard:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.

    Go to Edge Certificates ↗

  2. For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS.

  3. Read the dialog and select I understand.

  4. Select Next.

  5. Configure the HSTS settings.

  6. Select Save.

To enable HSTS with the API, send a PATCH request with security_header as the setting name in the URI path, and specify the value object that includes your HSTS settings.

Disable HSTS

To disable HSTS on your website:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page.

    Go to Edge Certificates ↗

  2. For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS.

  3. Set the Max Age Header to 0 (Disable).

  4. If you previously enabled the No-Sniff header and want to remove it, set it to Off.

  5. Select Save.

Configuration settings

NameRequiredDescriptionOptions
Enable HSTS (Strict-Transport-Security)Yes

Serves HSTS headers to browsers for all HTTPS requests. HTTP (non-secure) requests will not contain the header.

Off / On
Max Age Header (max-age)Yes

Specifies duration for a browser HSTS policy and requires HTTPS on your website.

Disable, or a range from 1 to 12 months
Apply HSTS policy to subdomains (includeSubDomains)No

Applies the HSTS policy from a parent domain to subdomains. Subdomains are inaccessible if they do not support HTTPS.

Off / On
PreloadNo

Permits browsers to automatically preload HSTS configuration. Prevents an attacker from downgrading a first request from HTTPS to HTTP. Preload can make a website without HTTPS completely inaccessible.

Off / On
No-Sniff HeaderNo

Sends the X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff header to prevent Internet Explorer and Chrome from automatically detecting a content type other than those explicitly specified by the Content-Type header.

Off / On

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