HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS)HSTS protects HTTPS web servers from downgrade attacks. These attacks redirect web browsers from an HTTPS web server to an attacker-controlled server, allowing bad actors to compromise user data and cookies.
HSTS adds an HTTP header that directs compliant web browsers to:
- Transform HTTP links to HTTPS links
- Prevent users from bypassing SSL browser warnings
Before enabling HSTS, review the requirements .
Requirements
In order for HSTS to work as expected, you need to:
- Have enabled HTTPS before HSTS so browsers can accept your HSTS settings
- Keep HTTPS enabled so visitors can access your site
Once you enabled HSTS, avoid the following actions to ensure visitors can still access your site:
- Changing your DNS records from Proxied to DNS only
- Pausing Cloudflare on your site
- Pointing your nameservers away from Cloudflare
- Redirecting HTTPS to HTTP
- Disabling SSL (invalid or expired certificates or certificates with mismatched host names)
Enable HSTS
To enable HSTS for your website:
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
Select your website.
Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), click Enable HSTS.
Read the dialog and click I understand.
Click Next.
Configure the HSTS settings .
Click Save.
Disable HSTS
To disable HSTS on your website:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select your website.
- Go to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
- For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), click Enable HSTS.
- Set the Max Age Header to 0 (Disable).
- If you previously enabled the No-Sniff header and want to remove it, set it to Off.
- Click Save.
Configuration settings
|Name
|Required
|Description
|Options
|Enable HSTS (Strict-Transport-Security)
|Yes
|Serves HSTS headers to browsers for all HTTPS requests.
|Off / On
|Max Age Header (max-age)
|Yes
|Specifies duration for a browser HSTS policy and requires HTTPS on your website.
|Disable, or a range from 1 to 12 months
|Apply HSTS policy to subdomains (includeSubDomains)
|No
|Applies the HSTS policy from a parent domain to subdomains. Subdomains are inaccessible if they do not support HTTPS.
|Off / On
|Preload
|No
|Permits browsers to automatically preload HSTS configuration. Prevents an attacker from downgrading a first request form HTTPS to HTTP. Preload can make a website without HTTPS completely inaccessible.
|Off / On
|No-Sniff Header
|No
|Sends the
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff header to prevent Internet Explorer
and Chrome from automatically detecting a content type other than those explicitly specified
by the Content-Type header.
|Off / On