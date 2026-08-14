HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS)

Overview Availability Requirements Enable HSTS Disable HSTS Configuration settings

HSTS protects HTTPS web servers from downgrade attacks. These attacks redirect web browsers from an HTTPS web server to an attacker-controlled server, allowing bad actors to compromise user data and cookies.

HSTS adds an HTTP header that directs compliant web browsers to:

Transform HTTP links to HTTPS links

Prevent users from bypassing SSL browser warnings

Before enabling HSTS, review the requirements.

Note For more background information on HSTS, see the introductory blog post ↗.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Requirements

In order for HSTS to work as expected, you need to:

Have enabled HTTPS before HSTS so browsers can accept your HSTS settings

Keep HTTPS enabled so visitors can access your site

Once you enabled HSTS, avoid the following actions to ensure visitors can still access your site:

Changing your DNS records from Proxied to DNS only

Pausing Cloudflare on your site

Pointing your nameservers away from Cloudflare

Redirecting HTTPS to HTTP

Disabling SSL (invalid or expired certificates or certificates with mismatched hostnames)

Caution If you remove HTTPS before disabling HSTS or before waiting for the duration of the original Max Age Header specified in your Cloudflare HSTS configuration, your website becomes inaccessible to visitors for the duration of the Max Age Header or until you enable HTTPS.

Enable HSTS

To enable HSTS using the dashboard: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates ↗ For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS. Read the dialog and select I understand. Select Next. Configure the HSTS settings. Select Save. To enable HSTS with the API, send a PATCH request with security_header as the setting name in the URI path, and specify the value object that includes your HSTS settings.

Note To enable HSTS on a specific subdomain only, configure a subdomain setup. Alternatively, you can add the appropriate HSTS header at the origin, or use a response header transform rule.

Disable HSTS

To disable HSTS on your website:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates ↗ For HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS), select Enable HSTS. Set the Max Age Header to 0 (Disable). If you previously enabled the No-Sniff header and want to remove it, set it to Off. Select Save.

Configuration settings

Name Required Description Options Enable HSTS (Strict-Transport-Security) Yes Serves HSTS headers to browsers for all HTTPS requests. HTTP (non-secure) requests will not contain the header. Off / On Max Age Header (max-age) Yes Specifies duration for a browser HSTS policy and requires HTTPS on your website. Disable, or a range from 1 to 12 months Apply HSTS policy to subdomains (includeSubDomains) No Applies the HSTS policy from a parent domain to subdomains. Subdomains are inaccessible if they do not support HTTPS. Off / On Preload No Permits browsers to automatically preload HSTS configuration. Prevents an attacker from downgrading a first request from HTTPS to HTTP. Preload can make a website without HTTPS completely inaccessible. Off / On No-Sniff Header No Sends the X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff header to prevent Internet Explorer and Chrome from automatically detecting a content type other than those explicitly specified by the Content-Type header. Off / On