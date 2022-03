Bots

A bot is a software application programmed to do certain tasks. Bots can be used for good (chatbots, search engine crawlers) or for evil (inventory hoarding, credential stuffing). More information For more background, refer to What is a bot? External link icon Open external link .

​​ Verified bots

Cloudflare also maintains an internal list of Verified Bots that are associated with search engine optimization (SEO), website monitoring, and more. The method for allowing or blocking verified bots depends on your plan .