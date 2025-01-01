String

The continent code associated with the client IP address.

Values:

"AF" : Africa

"AN" : Antarctica

"AS" : Asia

"EU" : Europe

"NA" : North America

"OC" : Oceania

"SA" : South America

: South America "T1" : Tor network

This field has the same value as the ip.geoip.continent field, which is deprecated. The ip.geoip.continent field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the ip.src.continent field instead.

GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.