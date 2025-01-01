ip.src.continent
ip.src.continent String
The continent code associated with the client IP address.
Values:
"AF": Africa
"AN": Antarctica
"AS": Asia
"EU": Europe
"NA": North America
"OC": Oceania
"SA": South America
"T1": Tor network
This field has the same value as the
ip.geoip.continent field, which is deprecated. The
ip.geoip.continent field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the
ip.src.continent field instead.
GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.
Categories:
- Request
- Geolocation