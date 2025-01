String

The 2-letter country code in ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format.

For more information on the ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 format, refer to ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 on Wikipedia.

This field has the same value as the ip.geoip.country field, which is deprecated. The ip.geoip.country field is still available for new and existing rules, but you should use the ip.src.country field instead.

GeoIP is the registered trademark of MaxMind, Inc.