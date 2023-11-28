IP geolocation
IP geolocation adds the
CF-IPCountry header to all requests to your origin server.
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Add IP geolocation information
The recommended procedure to enable IP geolocation information is to enable the Add visitor location headers Managed Transform. This Managed Transform adds HTTP request headers with location information for the visitor’s IP address, such as city, country, continent, longitude, and latitude.
If you only want the request header for the visitor’s country, you can enable IP Geolocation.
To enable IP Geolocation in the dashboard:
- Log in to your Cloudflare account and go to a specific domain.
- Go to Network.
- For IP Geolocatio, switch the toggle to Off.
To enable IP Geolocation with the API, send a
PATCH request with the
value parameter set to
"on".
Report an incorrect IP location
If you find an incorrect IP location, use the Maxmind tool to make sure that Maxmind shows the correct Country Code. If the data is incorrect:
- Please submit correction requests through Maxmind.
- Contact Cloudflare Support if Maxmind is showing the correct country code, but CF-IPCountry request header is incorrect.