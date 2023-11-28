IP geolocation

IP geolocation adds the CF-IPCountry header to all requests to your origin server.

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

​​ Add IP geolocation information

The recommended procedure to enable IP geolocation information is to enable the Add visitor location headers Managed Transform. This Managed Transform adds HTTP request headers with location information for the visitor’s IP address, such as city, country, continent, longitude, and latitude.

If you only want the request header for the visitor’s country, you can enable IP Geolocation.

In order to use this data, you will need to then retrieve it from the CF-IPCountry header .

​​ Report an incorrect IP location

If you find an incorrect IP location, use the Maxmind tool External link icon Open external link to make sure that Maxmind shows the correct Country Code. If the data is incorrect: