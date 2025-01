cf.tls_client_auth.cert_issuer_dn_rfc2253

String

The Distinguished Name (DN) of the Certificate Authority (CA) that issued the certificate in the request in RFC 2253 format.

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.

Example value:

"CN=Access Testing CA,OU=TX,O=Access Testing,L=Austin,ST=Texas,C=US"

Request

mTLS Categories: