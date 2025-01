cf.tls_client_auth.cert_subject_dn_legacy

String

The Distinguished Name (DN) of the owner (or requester) of the certificate in the request in a legacy format.

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.

Example value:

"/C=US/ST=Texas/L=Austin/O=Access/OU=Access Admins/CN=James Royal"

