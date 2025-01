cf.tls_client_auth.cert_issuer_ski

String

The Subject Key Identifier (SKI) of the direct issuer of the certificate in the request.

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.

Example value:

"8204924CF49D471E855862706D889F58F6B784D3"

Request

mTLS Categories: