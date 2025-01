cf.tls_client_auth.cert_fingerprint_sha1

String

The SHA-1 fingerprint of the certificate in the request.

This field is only filled in if the request includes a client certificate for mTLS authentication.

Example value:

"933ad5282c560ae3f482a43ecd73bc9de878a190"

Request

mTLS Categories: