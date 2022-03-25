Always Use HTTPSAlways Use HTTPS redirects all
http requests to
https for all subdomains and hosts in your application.
Cloudflare recommends not performing redirects at your origin web server, as this can cause redirect loop errors.
Encrypt all visitor traffic
To redirect traffic for all subdomains and hosts in your application:
- Log into your Cloudflare account and go to a specific domain.
- Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
- For Always Use HTTPS, switch the toggle to On.
Encrypt some visitor traffic
If you only want specific subdomains redirected to HTTPS, redirect on a URL basis using Cloudflare Bulk Redirects .
For example, you could forward traffic from a specific subdomain to HTTPS. You would likely want to include Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix to ensure requests to
http://example.com/examples go to
https://example.com/examples.
|Source URL
|Target URL
|Status
|Selected parameters
https://example.com
https://example.com
|301
|Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix
Limitations
Forcing HTTPS does not resolve issues with mixed content, as browsers check the protocol of included resources before making a request. You will need to use only relative links or HTTPS links on pages that you force to HTTPS. Cloudflare can automatically resolve some mixed-content links using our Automatic HTTPS Rewrites functionality.