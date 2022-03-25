Always Use HTTPS

http

https

Cloudflare recommends not performing redirects at your origin web server, as this can cause redirect loop errors External link icon Open external link .

​​ Encrypt all visitor traffic

To redirect traffic for all subdomains and hosts in your application:

Log into your Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link and go to a specific domain. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates. For Always Use HTTPS, switch the toggle to On.

​​ Encrypt some visitor traffic

If you only want specific subdomains redirected to HTTPS, redirect on a URL basis using Cloudflare Bulk Redirects .

For example, you could forward traffic from a specific subdomain to HTTPS. You would likely want to include Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix to ensure requests to http://example.com/examples go to https://example.com/examples .

Source URL Target URL Status Selected parameters https://example.com https://example.com 301 Subpath matching and Preserve path suffix