Define WAF exceptions in the dashboard

In Then , select the exception type that determines which rules to skip:

Next to the ruleset containing the rule(s) you wish to skip, select Select rules .

A) To skip one or more rules in the ruleset:

Search for a rule using the available filters. You can search by description, rule ID, or tag. For example, in the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset you can search for 920460 to find the rule 920460: Abnormal character escapes in request . Select the checkbox next to the rule(s) you want to skip. If required, search for other rules and select them. The dashboard keeps a list of the rules you selected between searches.

B) To skip all the rules in the ruleset: