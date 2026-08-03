Define WAF exceptions in the dashboard

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Add an exception in the dashboard

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

1. Go to the zone or account dashboard page

To add an exception at the zone level:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.

    Go to Security rules ↗

  2. Select Create > Managed rules.

To add an exception at the account level (Enterprise plans only):

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the WAF page.

    Go to WAF ↗

  2. Go to the Managed rulesets tab.

  3. Select Deploy > Deploy managed exception.

2. Define basic exception parameters

  1. In Exception name, enter a name for the exception.

    The Add exception page in the Cloudflare dashboard

  2. In When incoming requests match, specify a filter expression that defines the conditions for applying the exception. When the expression matches, the WAF will evaluate the exception skipping one or more rules of WAF managed rulesets. The filter expression uses the Rules language.

3. Select the rules to skip

  1. In Then, select the exception type that determines which rules to skip:

    • Skip all remaining rules: Skips all remaining rules of WAF managed rulesets. If you select this option, proceed to 4. Create the exception.
    • Skip specific rules from a Managed Ruleset: Skips one or more rules of a managed ruleset.

  2. Select Select ruleset.

  3. Next to the ruleset containing the rule(s) you wish to skip, select Select rules.

  4. A) To skip one or more rules in the ruleset:

    1. Search for a rule using the available filters. You can search by description, rule ID, or tag. For example, in the Cloudflare OWASP Core Ruleset you can search for 920460 to find the rule 920460: Abnormal character escapes in request.
    2. Select the checkbox next to the rule(s) you want to skip.
    3. If required, search for other rules and select them. The dashboard keeps a list of the rules you selected between searches.

    B) To skip all the rules in the ruleset:

    1. Select all the rules in the current page by selecting the checkbox in the table header, near Description/Rule ID. The table header will display 10 rules selected (of <TOTAL> rules).

      Rule selection page showing the option to select all the rules in the ruleset

    2. Select Select all <TOTAL> rules in the table header to select all the rules across all pages.

  5. Select Next.

4. Create the exception

  1. (Optional) To disable logging for requests matching the exception, disable Log matching requests.

  2. To save and deploy your exception, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your exception, select Save as Draft.

5. (Optional) Edit the exception

To edit an exception at the zone level:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Security rules page.

    Go to Security rules ↗

  2. (Optional) Filter by Managed Rules.

  3. Find the exception you want to edit and select its name. Exceptions are rules listed with Action = Skip.

  4. Once you have finished making changes, select Save.
    Alternatively, to delete the exception, select Delete exception.

To edit an exception at the account level (Enterprise plans only):

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the WAF page.

    Go to WAF ↗

  2. Go to the Managed rulesets tab.

  3. Find the exception you want to edit and select its name. Exceptions are rules listed with Action = Skip.

  4. Once you have finished making changes, select Save.
    Alternatively, to delete the exception, select Delete exception.

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