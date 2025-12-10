Add a wildcard CORS response header

Text in Expression Editor:
Selected operation under Modify response header: Set static
Header name:
Access-Control-Allow-Origin
Value:
*
Create a response header transform rule to add an
Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS HTTP header to the response with a static wildcard value.
The following response header transform rule adds a header named
Access-Control-Allow-Origin with a static wildcard value (
*) to the HTTP response:
You can also use an expression similar to the following to apply the CORS header to several specific hostnames: