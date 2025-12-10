 Skip to content
Add a wildcard CORS response header

Create a response header transform rule to add an Access-Control-Allow-Origin CORS HTTP header to the response with a static wildcard value.

The following response header transform rule adds a header named Access-Control-Allow-Origin with a static wildcard value (*) to the HTTP response:

Text in Expression Editor:

(http.host eq "<YOUR_HOSTNAME>")

Selected operation under Modify response header: Set static

Header name: Access-Control-Allow-Origin

Value: *

You can also use an expression similar to the following to apply the CORS header to several specific hostnames:

(http.host in {"<YOUR_HOSTNAME_1>" "<YOUR_HOSTNAME_2>"})