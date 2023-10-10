Cloudflare Fonts Beta

Cloudflare Fonts is a feature designed for websites that use Google Fonts. It rewrites Google Fonts to be delivered from a website’s own origin, eliminating the need to rely on third-party font providers. Cloudflare Fonts is tailored to improve website performance and user privacy without the need for any code changes or self-hosting of fonts.

​​ How Cloudflare Fonts works

Cloudflare Fonts works by rewriting your webpage’s HTML. It removes Google Fonts links and replaces them with inline CSS. This CSS includes links to fonts from your own Cloudflare zone rather than from Google servers. This ensures that font files are served from your domain through Cloudflare’s infrastructure, optimizing performance and enhancing user privacy.

​​ Browser support

Cloudflare Fonts is compatible with browsers that support Unicode-range subsetting and WOFF or WOFF2 formats, including:



Chrome 36+ Edge 16+ Safari 10+ Firefox 44+ Opera 22+ IE 9+ Chrome for Android 115+ Safari on iOS 10+ Samsung Internet 5+

​​ Get started

To enable Cloudflare Fonts for your entire domain:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link , and select your account and domain. Go to Speed > Optimization > Content Optimization. For Cloudflare Fonts, switch the toggle to On.

While Cloudflare Fonts offers powerful font optimization capabilities, it is important to be aware of its limitations: