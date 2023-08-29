Under Attack mode

Cloudflare’s I’m Under Attack Mode performs additional security checks to help mitigate layer 7 DDoS attacks. Validated users access your website and suspicious traffic is blocked. It is designed to be used as one of the last resorts when a zone is under attacked (and will temporarily pause access to your site and impact your site analytics).

When enabled, visitors receive an interstitial page.

​​ Enable Under Attack mode

I’m Under Attack Mode is disabled by default for your zone.

To put your entire zone in I’m Under Attack Mode:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and zone. Go to Security > Settings. For Security Level, choose I’m Under Attack!.

To enable I’m Under Attack Mode for specific pages or sections of your site, use a Configuration Rule to adjust the Security Level.

To enable it for specific ASNs (hosts/ISPs that own IP addresses), countries, or IP ranges, use IP Access Rules.

​​ Preview Under Attack mode

To preview what I’m Under Attack mode looks like for your visitors:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account. Go to Manage Account > Configurations. Go to Custom Pages. For Managed Challenge / I’m Under Attack Mode™, select Custom Pages > View default.

The “Checking your browser before accessing…” challenge determines whether to block or allow a visitor within five seconds. After passing the challenge, the visitor does not observe another challenge until the duration configured in Challenge Passage.

​​ Potential issues

Since the Under Attack mode requires your browser to support JavaScript to display and pass the interstitial page, it is expected to observe impact on third party analytics tools.