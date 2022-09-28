Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Create a dynamic redirect in the dashboard

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Rules > Dynamic Redirects.
  3. Select Create dynamic redirect.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
  5. Under When incoming requests match, define the rule expression.
  6. Under Then, define the URL redirect settings for requests matching the rule expression.
  7. To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.