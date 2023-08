Lists API

The Lists API API link label Open API docs link provides an interface for programmatically managing the following types of lists:

IP Lists: Contain IP addresses that you can reference collectively, by name, in rule expressions.

Bulk Redirect Lists: Contain URL redirects that you enable by creating a Bulk Redirect Rule.

To use a list in a rule expression, refer to Values: Lists in the Rules language documentation.

​​ Get started

To get started, review the Lists JSON object and Endpoints.