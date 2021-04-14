Create an HTTP Response Header Modification Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link to create HTTP Response Header Modification Rules via API. Define the header modification configuration in the action_parameters field. Refer to Response header modification examples for examples of rule definitions.

When creating an HTTP Response Header Modification Rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to rewrite .

. Define the header modification parameters in the action_parameters field according to the operation to perform (set or remove header).

in the field according to the operation to perform (set or remove header). Deploy the rule to the http_response_headers_transform phase at the zone level.

Follow this workflow to create an HTTP Response Header Modification Rule for a given zone via API:

Example: Add an HTTP response header with a static value The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( {ruleset-id} ) to a single HTTP Response Header Modification Rule — adding an HTTP response header with a static value — using the Update ruleset External link icon Open external link method: Request curl -X PUT \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" , "description" : "My first HTTP Response Header Modification Rule" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "X-Source" : { "operation" : "set" , "value" : "Cloudflare" } } } } ] } ' The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Response { "result" : { "id" : "{ruleset-id}" , "name" : "Zone-level Response Headers Transform Ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Response Header Modification Rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{rule-id}" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "X-Source" : { "operation" : "set" , "value" : "Cloudflare" } } } , "expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" , "description" : "My first HTTP Response Header Modification Rule" , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "{rule-ref}" } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_response_headers_transform" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

Example: Add an HTTP response header with a dynamic value The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( {ruleset-id} ) to a single HTTP Response Header Modification Rule — adding an HTTP response header with a dynamic value — using the Update ruleset External link icon Open external link method: Request curl -X PUT \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" , "description" : "My first HTTP Response Header Modification Rule" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "X-Bot-Score" : { "operation" : "set" , "expression" : "to_string(cf.bot_management.score)" } } } } ] } ' The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Response { "result" : { "id" : "{ruleset-id}" , "name" : "Zone-level Response Headers Transform Ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Response Header Modification Rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "{rule-id}" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "X-Bot-Score" : { "operation" : "set" , "expression" : "to_string(cf.bot_management.score)" } } } , "expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" , "description" : "My first HTTP Response Header Modification Rule" , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "{rule-ref}" } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_response_headers_transform" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }