Create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link to create HTTP Request Header Modification Rules via API. Define the header modification configuration in the action_parameters field. See Request header modification examples for examples of rule definitions.

When creating an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to rewrite

Define the header modification parameters in the action_parameters field according to the operation to perform (set or remove header)

in the field according to the operation to perform (set or remove header) Deploy the rule to the http_request_late_transform phase at the zone level

Follow this workflow to create an HTTP Request Header Modification Rule for a given zone via API:

Example: Add an HTTP request header with a static value The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( {ruleset-id} ) to a single HTTP Request Header Modification Rule — adding an HTTP request header with a static value — using the Update ruleset External link icon Open external link method: Request curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \

-d ' {

"rules" : [

{

"expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" ,

"description" : "My first HTTP Request Header Modification Rule" ,

"action" : "rewrite" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"headers" : {

"X-Source" : {

"operation" : "set" ,

"value" : "Cloudflare"

}

}

}

}

]

} '

The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "{ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Zone-level Late Transform Ruleset" ,

"description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Late Transform Rules." ,

"kind" : "zone" ,

"version" : "2" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id}" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"action" : "rewrite" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"headers" : {

"X-Source" : {

"operation" : "set" ,

"value" : "Cloudflare"

}

}

} ,

"expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" ,

"description" : "My first HTTP Request Header Modification Rule" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" ,

"ref" : "{rule-ref}"

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_late_transform"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}



Example: Add an HTTP request header with a dynamic value The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( {ruleset-id} ) to a single HTTP Request Header Modification Rule — adding an HTTP request header with a dynamic value — using the Update ruleset External link icon Open external link method: Request curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \

-d ' {

"rules" : [

{

"expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" ,

"description" : "My first HTTP Request Header Modification Rule" ,

"action" : "rewrite" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"headers" : {

"X-Bot-Score" : {

"operation" : "set" ,

"expression" : "to_string(cf.bot_management.score)"

}

}

}

}

]

} '

The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "{ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Zone-level Late Transform Ruleset" ,

"description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Late Transform Rules." ,

"kind" : "zone" ,

"version" : "2" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id}" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"action" : "rewrite" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"headers" : {

"X-Bot-Score" : {

"operation" : "set" ,

"expression" : "to_string(cf.bot_management.score)"

}

}

} ,

"expression" : "(starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/en/\"))" ,

"description" : "My first HTTP Request Header Modification Rule" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" ,

"ref" : "{rule-ref}"

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_late_transform"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}

