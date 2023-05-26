Customize cache
Some possible combinations of origin web server settings and Cloudflare Page Rules include:
- Create a directory for static content at your origin web server. For example, create a
/static/subdirectory at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the
*example.com/static/*URL pattern.
- Append a unique file extension to static pages. For example, create a
.shtmlfile extension for resources at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the
*example.com/*.shtmlURL pattern.
- Add a query string to a resource’s URL to mark the content as static. For example, add a
static=truequery string for resources at your origin web server and a Cache Everything Page Rule matching the
*example.com/*?*static=true*URL pattern.
Resources that match a Cache Everything Page Rule are still not cached if the origin web server sends a Cache-Control header of
max-age=0,
private,
no-cache, or an
Expires header with an already expired date. Include the Edge Cache TTL setting within the Cache Everything Page Rule to additionally override the
Cache-Control headers from the origin web server.