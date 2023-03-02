Cloudflare Docs
Caching Static HTML with WordPress/WooCommerce

​​ Overview

This allows for static HTML to be cached at our edge, with no need for it to be regenerated from request to request. 

Enterprise Cloudflare customers can use Custom Cache Keys to take their performance further, contact your Customer Success Manager for more details.

​​ Prerequisites

Before starting - be sure that Cloudflare is set to respect Cache-Control headers from your origin web server; otherwise, you may find Cache-Control headers are overridden by Cloudflare with the value set in the Browser Cache TTL option. To set the Respect Existing Headers option,

  1. Log into your Cloudflare account.
  2. Click the Caching app.
  3. Scroll down to Browser Cache TTL, and select the Respect Existing Headers value.

​​ Cache Static HTML with Cloudflare Page Rules

1. Log in to your Cloudflare account.

2. Go to Rules > Page Rules and select Create Page Rule.

3. Set the page rule to match your WordPress installation path. If your site is at https://www.example.com, the rule would be  https://www.example.com.

4. Select the appropriate settings to cache static HTML:

5. Click Save and Deploy to finish. 

Additionally, by using the  Automatic Cache Management feature of the Cloudflare WordPress plugin, you are able to automatically purge the cache for your site after your site changes (i.e. changing/customizing your theme or editing, deleting or creating a post, attachment or page).