Create Bulk Redirects via API

To create Bulk Redirects via API, you must:

Create a Bulk Redirect List via API. Add items (URL Redirects) to the list created in step 1. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API, which enables the list created in step 1.

​ 1. Create a Bulk Redirect List via API

Use the Create list External link icon Open external link operation to create a new Bulk Redirect List. The list kind must be redirect .

curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \ -d ' { "name" : "my_redirect_list" , "description" : "My redirect list." , "kind" : "redirect" } '

The response will be similar to the following:

{ "result" : { "id" : "f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794" , "name" : "my_redirect_list" , "description" : "My redirect list." , "kind" : "redirect" , "num_items" : 0 , "num_referencing_filters" : 0 , "created_on" : "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

For more information on list operations, refer to the Rules Lists API External link icon Open external link documentation.

​ 2. Add items to the list

Use the Create list items External link icon Open external link operation to add URL Redirect items to the list:

curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794/items" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \ -d ' [ { "redirect" : { "source_url" : "example.com/blog/" , "target_url" : "https://example.com/blog/latest" } } , { "redirect" : { "source_url" : "example.net/" , "target_url" : "https://example.net/under-construction.html" , "status_code" : 307 } } ] '

The response will be similar to the following:

{ "result" : { "operation_id" : "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

This is an asynchronous operation. The response will contain an operation_id which you will use to check if the operation completed successfully using the Get bulk operation External link icon Open external link method:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/bulk_operations/92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>"

If the operation already completed successfully, the response will be similar to the following:

{ "result" : { "id" : "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" , "status" : "completed" , "completed" : "2021-10-28T09:15:42Z" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​ 3. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API

Since Bulk Redirect Lists are just containers of URL Redirects, you have to enable the URL Redirects in the list by creating a Bulk Redirect Rule.

Add Bulk Redirect Rules to the ruleset entry point of the http_request_redirect phase at the account level. Refer to the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link documentation for more information on creating a ruleset External link icon Open external link and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.

A Bulk Redirect Rule must have:

action set to redirect

set to An action_parameters object with additional configuration settings — refer to API JSON objects: Bulk Redirect Rule for details.

The following request of the Create account ruleset External link icon Open external link operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_redirect phase at the account level, and defines a single redirect rule. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_redirect phase yet.

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -d ' { "name" : "My redirect ruleset" , "kind" : "root" , "phase" : "http_request_redirect" , "rules" : [ { "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list" , "description" : "Bulk Redirect rule." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "my_redirect_list" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } } } ] } '

The response will be similar to the following:

{ "result" : { "id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" , "name" : "My redirect ruleset" , "kind" : "root" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "8da312df846b4258a05bcd454ea943be" , "version" : "1" , "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list" , "description" : "Bulk Redirect rule." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "my_redirect_list" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } } , "last_updated" : "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z" , } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z" , "phase" : "http_request_transform" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_redirect phase, use the Update account ruleset External link icon Open external link operation instead, like in the following example:

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -d ' { "name" : "My redirect ruleset" , "kind" : "root" , "phase" : "http_request_redirect" , "rules" : [ { "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2" , "description" : "Bulk Redirect rule 1" , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "my_redirect_list_1" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } } } , { "expression" : "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2" , "description" : "Bulk Redirect rule 2" , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_list" : { "name" : "my_redirect_list_2" , "key" : "http.request.full_uri" } } } ] } '

The response will be similar to the following: