Create Bulk Redirects via API
To create Bulk Redirects via API, you must:
- Create a Bulk Redirect List via API.
- Add items (URL Redirects) to the list created in step 1.
- Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API, which enables the list created in step 1.
1. Create a Bulk Redirect List via API
Use the Create list operation to create a new Bulk Redirect List. The list
kind must be
redirect.
curl -X POST \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \-d '{ "name": "my_redirect_list", "description": "My redirect list.", "kind": "redirect"}'
The response will be similar to the following:
{ "result": { "id": "f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794", "name": "my_redirect_list", "description": "My redirect list.", "kind": "redirect", "num_items": 0, "num_referencing_filters": 0, "created_on": "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z", "modified_on": "2021-10-28T09:11:42Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
For more information on list operations, refer to the Rules Lists API documentation.
2. Add items to the list
Use the Create list items operation to add URL Redirect items to the list:
curl -X POST \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/f848b6ccb07647749411f504d6f88794/items" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \-d '[ { "redirect": { "source_url": "example.com/blog/", "target_url": "https://example.com/blog/latest" } }, { "redirect": { "source_url": "example.net/", "target_url": "https://example.net/under-construction.html", "status_code": 307 } }]'
The response will be similar to the following:
{ "result": { "operation_id": "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
This is an asynchronous operation. The response will contain an
operation_id which you will use to check if the operation completed successfully using the Get bulk operation method:
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rules/lists/bulk_operations/92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>"
If the operation already completed successfully, the response will be similar to the following:
{ "result": { "id": "92558f8b296d4dbe9d0419e0e53f6622", "status": "completed", "completed": "2021-10-28T09:15:42Z" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
3. Create a Bulk Redirect Rule via API
Since Bulk Redirect Lists are just containers of URL Redirects, you have to enable the URL Redirects in the list by creating a Bulk Redirect Rule.
Add Bulk Redirect Rules to the ruleset entry point of the
http_request_redirect phase at the account level. Refer to the Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.
A Bulk Redirect Rule must have:
actionset to
redirect
- An
action_parametersobject with additional configuration settings — refer to API JSON objects: Bulk Redirect Rule for details.
The following request of the Create account ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_redirect phase at the account level, and defines a single redirect rule. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_redirect phase yet.
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-d '{ "name": "My redirect ruleset", "kind": "root", "phase": "http_request_redirect", "rules": [ { "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } } } ]}'
The response will be similar to the following:
{ "result": { "id": "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be", "name": "My redirect ruleset", "kind": "root", "version": "1", "rules": [ { "id": "8da312df846b4258a05bcd454ea943be", "version": "1", "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } }, "last_updated": "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z", } ], "last_updated": "2021-10-28T09:20:42Z", "phase": "http_request_transform" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_redirect phase, use the Update account ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:
curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <KEY>" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-d '{ "name": "My redirect ruleset", "kind": "root", "phase": "http_request_redirect", "rules": [ { "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule 1", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list_1", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } } }, { "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule 2", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list_2", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } } } ]}'
The response will be similar to the following:
{ "result": { "id": "67013aa153df4e5fbda92f92bc979331", "name": "default", "description": "", "kind": "root", "version": "2", "rules": [ { "id": "8be62ab2ef9a4a41af30c24ff8e73e41", "version": "1", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list_1", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } }, "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_1", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule 1", "last_updated": "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z", "ref": "8be62ab2ef9a4a41af30c24ff8e73e41", "enabled": true }, { "id": "97e38797fb2b4b22a4919800f1318a5c", "version": "1", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_list": { "name": "my_redirect_list_2", "key": "http.request.full_uri" } }, "expression": "http.request.full_uri in $my_redirect_list_2", "description": "Bulk Redirect rule 2", "last_updated": "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z", "ref": "97e38797fb2b4b22a4919800f1318a5c", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-12-03T15:38:51.658387Z", "phase": "http_request_redirect" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}