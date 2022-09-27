Create Dynamic Redirect Rules via API

Use the Rulesets API to create Dynamic Redirect Rules.

​​ Required permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Dynamic Redirect Rules must have at least the following permission:

Zone > Dynamic Redirect > Edit

​​ Create a Dynamic Redirect Rule

Add Dynamic Redirect Rules to the entry point ruleset of the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level. Refer to the Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.

A Dynamic Redirect Rule must have:

action set to redirect

set to An action_parameters object with additional configuration settings — refer to API parameter reference for details.

The following request of the Create zone ruleset External link icon Open external link operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level, and defines a single Dynamic Redirect Rule. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase yet.

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "name" : "Dynamic redirects ruleset" , "kind" : "zone" , "phase" : "http_request_dynamic_redirect" , "rules" : [ { "expression" : "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"" , "description" : "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "expression" : "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))" } , "status_code" : 307 , "preserve_query_string" : true } } } ] } '

Example response { "result" : { "id" : "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be" , "name" : "Dynamic redirects ruleset" , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75" , "version" : "1" , "expression" : "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"" , "description" : "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "expression" : "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))" } , "status_code" : 307 , "preserve_query_string" : true } } , "last_updated" : "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z" , } ] , "last_updated" : "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z" , "phase" : "http_request_dynamic_redirect" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase, use the Update zone ruleset External link icon Open external link operation instead, like in the following example:

curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "name" : "Dynamic redirects ruleset" , "kind" : "zone" , "phase" : "http_request_dynamic_redirect" , "rules" : [ { "expression" : "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"" , "description" : "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "expression" : "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))" } , "status_code" : 307 , "preserve_query_string" : true } } } , { "expression" : "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"" , "description" : "Redirect to new contacts page." , "action" : "redirect" , "action_parameters" : { "from_value" : { "target_url" : { "value" : "https://example.com/contact-us/" } , "status_code" : 308 } } } ] } '