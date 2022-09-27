Create Dynamic Redirect Rules via API
Use the Rulesets API to create Dynamic Redirect Rules.
Required permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage Dynamic Redirect Rules must have at least the following permission:
- Zone > Dynamic Redirect > Edit
Create a Dynamic Redirect Rule
Add Dynamic Redirect Rules to the entry point ruleset of the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level. Refer to the Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.
A Dynamic Redirect Rule must have:
actionset to
redirect
- An
action_parametersobject with additional configuration settings — refer to API parameter reference for details.
The following request of the Create zone ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level, and defines a single Dynamic Redirect Rule. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase yet.
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset", "kind": "zone", "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect", "rules": [ { "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"", "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))" }, "status_code": 307, "preserve_query_string": true } } } ]
}'
Example response
{ "result": { "id": "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be", "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset", "kind": "zone", "version": "1", "rules": [ { "id": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75", "version": "1", "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"", "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))" }, "status_code": 307, "preserve_query_string": true } }, "last_updated": "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z", } ], "last_updated": "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z", "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the
http_request_dynamic_redirect phase, use the Update zone ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset", "kind": "zone", "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect", "rules": [ { "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"", "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))" }, "status_code": 307, "preserve_query_string": true } } }, { "expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"", "description": "Redirect to new contacts page.", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "value": "https://example.com/contact-us/" }, "status_code": 308 } } } ]
}'
Example response
{ "result": { "id": "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be", "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset", "description": "", "kind": "zone", "version": "2", "rules": [ { "id": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75", "version": "1", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))" }, "status_code": 307, "preserve_query_string": true } }, "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"", "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.", "last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z", "ref": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75", "enabled": true }, { "id": "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3", "version": "1", "action": "redirect", "action_parameters": { "from_value": { "target_url": { "value": "https://example.com/contact-us/" }, "status_code": 308 } }, "expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"", "description": "Redirect to new contacts page.", "last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z", "ref": "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z", "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}