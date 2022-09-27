Cloudflare Docs
Create Dynamic Redirect Rules via API

Use the Rulesets API to create Dynamic Redirect Rules.

​​ Required permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Dynamic Redirect Rules must have at least the following permission:

  • Zone > Dynamic Redirect > Edit

​​ Create a Dynamic Redirect Rule

Add Dynamic Redirect Rules to the entry point ruleset of the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level. Refer to the Rulesets API documentation for more information on creating a ruleset and supplying a list of rules for the ruleset.

A Dynamic Redirect Rule must have:

  • action set to redirect
  • An action_parameters object with additional configuration settings — refer to API parameter reference for details.

The following request of the Create zone ruleset operation creates a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase at the zone level, and defines a single Dynamic Redirect Rule. Use this operation if you have not created a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase yet.

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
  "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset",
  "kind": "zone",
  "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect",
  "rules": [
    {
      "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
      "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
      "action": "redirect",
      "action_parameters": {
        "from_value": {
          "target_url": {
            "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))"
          },
          "status_code": 307,
          "preserve_query_string": true
        }
      }
    }
  ]

}'
Example response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be",
    "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "1",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75",
        "version": "1",
        "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
        "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
        "action": "redirect",
        "action_parameters": {
          "from_value": {
            "target_url": {
              "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))"
            },
            "status_code": 307,
            "preserve_query_string": true
          }
        },
        "last_updated": "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z",
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2022-09-28T09:20:42Z",
    "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

If there is already a phase entry point ruleset for the http_request_dynamic_redirect phase, use the Update zone ruleset operation instead, like in the following example:

curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
  "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset",
  "kind": "zone",
  "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect",
  "rules": [
    {
      "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
      "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
      "action": "redirect",
      "action_parameters": {
        "from_value": {
          "target_url": {
            "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))"
          },
          "status_code": 307,
          "preserve_query_string": true
        }
      }
    },
    {
      "expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"",
      "description": "Redirect to new contacts page.",
      "action": "redirect",
      "action_parameters": {
        "from_value": {
          "target_url": {
            "value": "https://example.com/contact-us/"
          },
          "status_code": 308
        }
      }
    }
  ]

}'
Example response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "528f4f03bf0da53a29907199625867be",
    "name": "Dynamic redirects ruleset",
    "description": "",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "2",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75",
        "version": "1",
        "action": "redirect",
        "action_parameters": {
          "from_value": {
            "target_url": {
              "expression": "lower(concat(\"https://\", ip.geoip.country, \".example.com\"))"
            },
            "status_code": 307,
            "preserve_query_string": true
          }
        },
        "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") and http.request.uri.path eq \"/\"",
        "description": "Redirect GB and FR users in home page to localized site.",
        "last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z",
        "ref": "235e557b92fd4e5e8753ee665a9ddd75",
        "enabled": true
      },
      {
        "id": "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3",
        "version": "1",
        "action": "redirect",
        "action_parameters": {
          "from_value": {
            "target_url": {
              "value": "https://example.com/contact-us/"
            },
            "status_code": 308
          }
        },
        "expression": "http.request.uri.path eq \"/contacts.html\"",
        "description": "Redirect to new contacts page.",
        "last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z",
        "ref": "cfad5efbfcd1440fb5b30cf30f95ece3",
        "enabled": true
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2022-10-03T15:38:51.658387Z",
    "phase": "http_request_dynamic_redirect"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}