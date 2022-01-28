Available fields and functions in URL Rewrite Rules

​ Filter expressions

A URL Rewrite Rule filter expression (that is, the expression that defines which incoming requests match the rule) can include the following fields:

cf.colo.id

cf.edge.server_ip

cf.edge.server_port

cf.edge.client_port

cf.zone.name

cf.metal.id

cf.ray_id

cf.tls_client_auth.*

http.cookie

http.host

http.referer

http.request.headers

http.request.headers.*

http.request.accepted_languages

http.request.method

http.request.timestamp.sec

http.request.timestamp.msec

http.request.full_uri

http.request.uri

http.request.uri.*

http.request.version

raw.http.request.full_uri

raw.http.request.uri

raw.http.request.uri.*

http.user_agent

http.x_forwarded_for

ip.src

ip.src.lat

ip.src.lon

ip.src.city

ip.geoip.*

ssl

Refer to Fields External link icon Open external link for reference information on these fields.

Important To obtain the value of an HTTP request header using the http.request.headers External link icon Open external link field, specify the header name in lowercase . For example, to get the first value of the Accept-Encoding request header in an expression, use: http.request.headers["accept-encoding"][0] .

Use the to_string() function to get the string representation of a non-string value like an Integer value.

For information on the available functions, refer to Functions External link icon Open external link.

​ Rewrite expressions

A rewrite expression (that is, the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform) can only include the following fields:

http.request.uri.*

http.request.headers.*

http.request.accepted_languages

Refer to Fields External link icon Open external link for reference information on these fields.