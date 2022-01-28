Available fields and functions in URL Rewrite Rules
Filter expressions
A URL Rewrite Rule filter expression (that is, the expression that defines which incoming requests match the rule) can include the following fields:
cf.colo.id
cf.edge.server_ip
cf.edge.server_port
cf.edge.client_port
cf.zone.name
cf.metal.id
cf.ray_id
cf.tls_client_auth.*
http.cookie
http.host
http.referer
http.request.headers
http.request.headers.*
http.request.accepted_languages
http.request.method
http.request.timestamp.sec
http.request.timestamp.msec
http.request.full_uri
http.request.uri
http.request.uri.*
http.request.version
raw.http.request.full_uri
raw.http.request.uri
raw.http.request.uri.*
http.user_agent
http.x_forwarded_for
ip.src
ip.src.lat
ip.src.lon
ip.src.city
ip.geoip.*
ssl
Refer to Fields for reference information on these fields.
For information on the available functions, refer to Functions.
Rewrite expressions
A rewrite expression (that is, the expression that defines the dynamic URL rewrite to perform) can only include the following fields:
http.request.uri.*
http.request.headers.*
http.request.accepted_languages
Refer to Fields for reference information on these fields.
The
concat() and
regex_replace() functions can appear only once in a rewrite expression. For more information on these functions, refer to Transformation functions.