http.request.headers
http.request.headers Map<Array<String>>
The HTTP request headers represented as a Map (or associative array).
The keys of the associative array are the names of HTTP request headers converted to lowercase.
When there are repeating headers, the array includes them in the order they appear in the request.
The request header values are not pre-processed and retain the original case used in the request.
- Decoding: No decoding performed
- Whitespace: Preserved
- Non-ASCII: Preserved
Example value:
Example usage:
Categories:
- Request
- Headers