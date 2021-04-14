Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Create a URL Rewrite Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API to create URL Rewrite Rules via API. Define the rewrite configuration in the action_parameters field. See URL rewrite examples for examples of rule definitions.

When creating a URL Rewrite Rule via API, make sure you:

  • Set the rule action to rewrite
  • Define the URL rewrite parameters in the action_parameters field according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic)
  • Deploy the rule to the http_request_transform phase at the zone level

Follow this workflow to create a URL Rewrite Rule for a given zone via API:

  1. Use the List existing rulesets method to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_request_transform phase at the zone level.

  2. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:

    • kind: zone
    • phase: http_request_transform

  3. Use the Update ruleset method to add a URL Rewrite Rule to the list of ruleset rules (check the examples below). Alternatively, include the rule in the Create ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.

Examples

Example: Add a rule that performs a static URL rewrite

The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ({ruleset-id}) to a single URL Rewrite Rule — performing a static rewrite of the URI path — using the Update ruleset method:

Requestcurl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "expression": "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")",
      "description": "My first static URL Rewrite Rule",
      "action": "rewrite",
      "action_parameters": {
        "uri": {
          "path": {
            "value": "/emea.html"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}'

The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.

Response{
  "result": {
    "id": "{ruleset-id}",
    "name": "Zone-level Transform Ruleset",
    "description": "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules.",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "2",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "{rule-id}",
        "version": "1",
        "action": "rewrite",
        "action_parameters": {
          "uri": {
            "path": {
              "value": "/emea.html"
            }
          }
        },
        "expression": "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")",
        "description": "My first static URL Rewrite Rule",
        "last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
        "ref": "{rule-ref}"
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
    "phase": "http_request_transform"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}
Example: Add a rule that performs a dynamic URL rewrite

The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ({ruleset-id}) to a single URL Rewrite Rule — performing a dynamic rewrite of the URI path — using the Update ruleset method:

Requestcurl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/news/2012/\")",
      "description": "My first dynamic URL Rewrite Rule",
      "action": "rewrite",
      "action_parameters": {
        "uri": {
          "path": {
            "expression": "concat(\"/archive\", http.request.uri.path)"
          }
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}'

The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.

Response{
  "result": {
    "id": "{ruleset-id}",
    "name": "Zone-level Transform Ruleset",
    "description": "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules.",
    "kind": "zone",
    "version": "2",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "{rule-id}",
        "version": "1",
        "action": "rewrite",
        "action_parameters": {
          "uri": {
            "path": {
              "expression": "concat(\"/archive\", http.request.uri.path)"
            }
          }
        },
        "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/news/2012/\")",
        "description": "My first dynamic URL Rewrite Rule",
        "last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
        "ref": "{rule-ref}"
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
    "phase": "http_request_transform"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []
}