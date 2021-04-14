Create a URL Rewrite Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API External link icon Open external link to create URL Rewrite Rules via API. Define the rewrite configuration in the action_parameters field. See URL rewrite examples for examples of rule definitions.

When creating a URL Rewrite Rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to rewrite

Define the URL rewrite parameters in the action_parameters field according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic)

in the field according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic) Deploy the rule to the http_request_transform phase at the zone level

Follow this workflow to create a URL Rewrite Rule for a given zone via API:

Example: Add a rule that performs a static URL rewrite The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( {ruleset-id} ) to a single URL Rewrite Rule — performing a static rewrite of the URI path — using the Update ruleset External link icon Open external link method: Request curl -X PUT \

-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \

-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \

-d ' {

"rules" : [

{

"expression" : "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")" ,

"description" : "My first static URL Rewrite Rule" ,

"action" : "rewrite" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"uri" : {

"path" : {

"value" : "/emea.html"

}

}

}

}

]

} '

The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Response {

"result" : {

"id" : "{ruleset-id}" ,

"name" : "Zone-level Transform Ruleset" ,

"description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules." ,

"kind" : "zone" ,

"version" : "2" ,

"rules" : [

{

"id" : "{rule-id}" ,

"version" : "1" ,

"action" : "rewrite" ,

"action_parameters" : {

"uri" : {

"path" : {

"value" : "/emea.html"

}

}

} ,

"expression" : "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")" ,

"description" : "My first static URL Rewrite Rule" ,

"last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" ,

"ref" : "{rule-ref}"

}

] ,

"last_updated" : "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z" ,

"phase" : "http_request_transform"

} ,

"success" : true ,

"errors" : [ ] ,

"messages" : [ ]

}

