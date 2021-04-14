Create a URL Rewrite Rule via API
Use the Rulesets API to create URL Rewrite Rules via API. Define the rewrite configuration in the
action_parameters field. See URL rewrite examples for examples of rule definitions.
When creating a URL Rewrite Rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to
rewrite
- Define the URL rewrite parameters in the
action_parametersfield according to the type of URL rewrite (static or dynamic)
- Deploy the rule to the
http_request_transformphase at the zone level
Follow this workflow to create a URL Rewrite Rule for a given zone via API:
Use the List existing rulesets method to check if there is already a ruleset for the
http_request_transformphase at the zone level.
If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:
- kind:
zone
- phase:
http_request_transform
- kind:
Use the Update ruleset method to add a URL Rewrite Rule to the list of ruleset rules (check the examples below). Alternatively, include the rule in the Create ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.
Examples
Example: Add a rule that performs a static URL rewrite
The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset (
{ruleset-id}) to a single URL Rewrite Rule — performing a static rewrite of the URI path — using the Update ruleset method:
Request
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \
-d '{
"rules": [
{
"expression": "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")",
"description": "My first static URL Rewrite Rule",
"action": "rewrite",
"action_parameters": {
"uri": {
"path": {
"value": "/emea.html"
}
}
}
}
]
}'
The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{ruleset-id}",
"name": "Zone-level Transform Ruleset",
"description": "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules.",
"kind": "zone",
"version": "2",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id}",
"version": "1",
"action": "rewrite",
"action_parameters": {
"uri": {
"path": {
"value": "/emea.html"
}
}
},
"expression": "(http.request.uri.query contains \"eu\")",
"description": "My first static URL Rewrite Rule",
"last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
"ref": "{rule-ref}"
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
"phase": "http_request_transform"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}
Example: Add a rule that performs a dynamic URL rewrite
The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset (
{ruleset-id}) to a single URL Rewrite Rule — performing a dynamic rewrite of the URI path — using the Update ruleset method:
Request
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/{ruleset-id}" \
-d '{
"rules": [
{
"expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/news/2012/\")",
"description": "My first dynamic URL Rewrite Rule",
"action": "rewrite",
"action_parameters": {
"uri": {
"path": {
"expression": "concat(\"/archive\", http.request.uri.path)"
}
}
}
}
]
}'
The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.
Response
{
"result": {
"id": "{ruleset-id}",
"name": "Zone-level Transform Ruleset",
"description": "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Transform Rules.",
"kind": "zone",
"version": "2",
"rules": [
{
"id": "{rule-id}",
"version": "1",
"action": "rewrite",
"action_parameters": {
"uri": {
"path": {
"expression": "concat(\"/archive\", http.request.uri.path)"
}
}
},
"expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/news/2012/\")",
"description": "My first dynamic URL Rewrite Rule",
"last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
"ref": "{rule-ref}"
}
],
"last_updated": "2021-04-14T14:42:04.219025Z",
"phase": "http_request_transform"
},
"success": true,
"errors": [],
"messages": []
}