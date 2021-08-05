Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Available fields and functions for HTTP request header modification

The available fields when setting an HTTP request header value using an expression are the following:

  • cf.bot_detection.js_check_score
  • cf.bot_management.*
  • cf.client.bot
  • cf.client_trust_score
  • cf.threat_score
  • cf.colo.id
  • cf.edge.server_ip
  • cf.edge.server_port
  • cf.edge.client_port
  • cf.zone.name
  • cf.metal.id
  • cf.tls_client_auth.*
  • http.cookie
  • http.host
  • http.referer
  • http.request.headers
  • http.request.method
  • http.request.timestamp.sec
  • http.request.timestamp.msec
  • http.request.full_uri
  • http.request.uri
  • http.request.uri.*
  • http.request.version
  • raw.http.request.full_uri
  • raw.http.request.uri
  • http.user_agent
  • http.x_forwarded_for
  • ip.src
  • ip.geoip.*
  • ssl

Use the to_string() function to get the string representation of a non-string value like an Integer value. For example, to_string(cf.bot_management.score).

See Fields for reference information on these fields.

For information on the available functions, see Functions.