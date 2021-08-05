Available fields and functions for HTTP request header modification
The available fields when setting an HTTP request header value using an expression are the following:
cf.bot_detection.js_check_score
cf.bot_management.*
cf.client.bot
cf.client_trust_score
cf.threat_score
cf.colo.id
cf.edge.server_ip
cf.edge.server_port
cf.edge.client_port
cf.zone.name
cf.metal.id
cf.tls_client_auth.*
http.cookie
http.host
http.referer
http.request.headers
http.request.method
http.request.timestamp.sec
http.request.timestamp.msec
http.request.full_uri
http.request.uri
http.request.uri.*
http.request.version
raw.http.request.full_uri
raw.http.request.uri
http.user_agent
http.x_forwarded_for
ip.src
ip.geoip.*
ssl
Use the
to_string() function to get the string representation of a non-string value like an Integer value. For example,
to_string(cf.bot_management.score).
See Fields for reference information on these fields.
For information on the available functions, see Functions.