Create custom errors via API
To configure custom errors via API:
- (Optional) Create a custom error asset based on a URL you provide.
- Create a custom error rule in the
http_custom_errorsphase, using the Rulesets API.
The following sections provide examples of common API calls for managing custom error assets at the zone level.
To perform the same operations at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.
The following
POST request creates new a custom error asset in a zone based on the provided URL:
To create an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
The following
GET request retrieves a list of custom error assets configured in the zone:
To retrieve a list of assets at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
The following
PUT request updates the URL of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named
500_error_template:
You can update the asset description and URL. You cannot update the asset name after creation.
If you provide the same URL when updating an asset, Cloudflare will fetch the URL again, along with its resources.
To update an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
The following
GET request retrieves the details of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named
500_error_template:
To retrieve an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
The following
DELETE request deletes an existing custom error asset at the zone level named
500_error_template:
If the request is successful, the response will have a
204 HTTP status code.
To delete an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:
When creating a custom error rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to
serve_error.
- Define the rule parameters in the
action_parametersfield according to response type.
- Deploy the rule to the
http_custom_errorsphase.
The first rule in the
http_custom_errors phase ruleset that matches will be applied. No other rules in the ruleset will be matched or applied. Additionally, custom error rules defined at the zone level will have priority over rules defined at the account level.
The provided examples use the following fields in their rule expressions:
-
http.response.code: Represents the HTTP status code returned to the client, either set by a Cloudflare product or returned by the origin server. Use this field to customize the response for error codes returned by the origin server or by a Cloudflare product such as a Worker.
-
cf.response.1xxx_code: Contains the specific error code for Cloudflare-generated errors. This field will only work for Cloudflare-generated errors such as 52X and 1XXX.
Follow this workflow to create a custom error rule for a given zone via API:
-
Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the
http_custom_errorsphase at the zone level.
-
If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, which allows you to create a ruleset if it does not exist and update all the rules in the ruleset. Create the ruleset in the
http_custom_errorsphase.
If the phase ruleset already exists, use the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation to replace all the rules in the ruleset, or the Add rule to ruleset operation to add a rule to the existing rules in the ruleset.
To create a custom error rule at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.
This example configures a custom JSON error response for all 5XX errors (
500-
599) in the zone with ID
{zone_id}. The HTTP status code of the custom error response will be set to
530.
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
This example configures a custom HTML error response for responses with a
500 HTTP status code, and redefines the response status code to
503.
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
This example configures a custom HTML error response for Cloudflare error 1020 (Access Denied).
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
This example configures a custom error rule returning a previously created custom error asset named
500_error_template for responses with a
500 HTTP status code.
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
The API token used in API requests to manage Custom Error Responses must have at least the following permission:
- Custom Error Rules > Edit