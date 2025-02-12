Create custom errors via API

To configure custom errors via API:

Custom error assets

The following sections provide examples of common API calls for managing custom error assets at the zone level.

To perform the same operations at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.

Create a custom error asset

The following POST request creates new a custom error asset in a zone based on the provided URL:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "name": "500_error_template", "description": "Standard 5xx error template page", "url": "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html" }'

{ " result " : { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T11:36:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 2048 }, " success " : true }

To create an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/custom_pages/assets

List custom error assets

The following GET request retrieves a list of custom error assets configured in the zone:

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : [ { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T11:36:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 2048 } // ... ], " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [], " result_info " : { " count " : 2 , " page " : 1 , " per_page " : 20 , " total_count " : 2 , " total_pages " : 1 } }

To retrieve a list of assets at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/custom_pages/assets

The following PUT request updates the URL of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named 500_error_template :

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets/500_error_template" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "url": "https://example.com/errors/500_new_template.html" }'

{ " result " : { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_new_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T13:13:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 3145 }, " success " : true }

You can update the asset description and URL. You cannot update the asset name after creation.

If you provide the same URL when updating an asset, Cloudflare will fetch the URL again, along with its resources.

To update an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/custom_pages/assets/{asset_name}

Get a custom error asset

The following GET request retrieves the details of an existing custom error asset at the zone level named 500_error_template :

Terminal window curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets/500_error_template" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

{ " result " : { " name " : "500_error_template" , " description " : "Standard 5xx error template page" , " url " : "https://example.com/errors/500_new_template.html" , " last_updated " : "2025-02-10T13:13:07.810215Z" , " size_bytes " : 3145 }, " success " : true }

To retrieve an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/custom_pages/assets/{asset_name}

Delete a custom error asset

The following DELETE request deletes an existing custom error asset at the zone level named 500_error_template :

Terminal window curl --request DELETE \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/custom_pages/assets/500_error_template" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

If the request is successful, the response will have a 204 HTTP status code.

To delete an asset at the account level, use the account-level endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/custom_pages/assets/{asset_name}

Custom error rules

When creating a custom error rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to serve_error .

. Define the rule parameters in the action_parameters field according to response type.

field according to response type. Deploy the rule to the http_custom_errors phase.

The first rule in the http_custom_errors phase ruleset that matches will be applied. No other rules in the ruleset will be matched or applied. Additionally, custom error rules defined at the zone level will have priority over rules defined at the account level.

The provided examples use the following fields in their rule expressions:

http.response.code : Represents the HTTP status code returned to the client, either set by a Cloudflare product or returned by the origin server. Use this field to customize the response for error codes returned by the origin server or by a Cloudflare product such as a Worker.

cf.response.1xxx_code : Contains the specific error code for Cloudflare-generated errors. This field will only work for Cloudflare-generated errors such as 52X and 1XXX.

General procedure

Follow this workflow to create a custom error rule for a given zone via API:

Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_custom_errors phase at the zone level. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, which allows you to create a ruleset if it does not exist and update all the rules in the ruleset. Create the ruleset in the http_custom_errors phase. If the phase ruleset already exists, use the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation to replace all the rules in the ruleset, or the Add rule to ruleset operation to add a rule to the existing rules in the ruleset.

To create a custom error rule at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.

Custom JSON response for all 5XX errors

This example configures a custom JSON error response for all 5XX errors ( 500 - 599 ) in the zone with ID {zone_id} . The HTTP status code of the custom error response will be set to 530 .

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "action": "serve_error", "action_parameters": { "content": "{\"message\": \"A server error occurred.\"}", "content_type": "application/json", "status_code": 530 }, "expression": "http.response.code ge 500 and http.response.code lt 600", "enabled": true } ] }'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

This example configures a custom HTML error response for responses with a 500 HTTP status code, and redefines the response status code to 503 .

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "action": "serve_error", "action_parameters": { "content": "<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset=\"utf-8\"><title>Application unavailable</title></head><body><h1>Application temporarily unavailable</h1><p>Please try again later.</p></body></html>", "content_type": "text/html", "status_code": 503 }, "expression": "http.response.code eq 500", "enabled": true } ] }'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

Custom HTML response for Cloudflare 1020 errors

This example configures a custom HTML error response for Cloudflare error 1020 (Access Denied).

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{ zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "action": "serve_error", "action_parameters": { "content": "<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset=\"utf-8\"><title>Access denied</title></head><body><h1>You do not have access to this page</h1><p>Contact us if you think this is an error.</p></body></html>", "content_type": "text/html" }, "expression": "cf.response.1xxx_code eq 1020", "enabled": true } ] }'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

Custom error asset created from a URL

This example configures a custom error rule returning a previously created custom error asset named 500_error_template for responses with a 500 HTTP status code.

Terminal window curl --request PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "action": "serve_error", "action_parameters": { "asset_name": "500_error_template", "content_type": "text/html" }, "expression": "http.response.code eq 500", "enabled": true } ] }'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Custom Error Responses must have at least the following permission: