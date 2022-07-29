Create via API

Use the Rulesets API to create custom error responses via API. Define the response configuration in the action_parameters field.

When creating a custom error response via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to serve_error .

. Define the parameters in the action_parameters field according to response type.

in the field according to response type. Deploy the rule to the http_custom_errors phase at the zone level.

The first rule in the http_custom_errors phase ruleset that matches will be applied. No other rules in the ruleset will be matched or applied.

Follow this workflow to create a custom error response rule for a given zone via API:

Use the List existing rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_custom_errors phase at the zone level. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Update zone entry point ruleset operation, which allows you to create a ruleset if it does not exist and update all the rules in the ruleset. Use http_custom_errors as the <PHASE_NAME> in the API endpoint. If the phase ruleset already exists, use the Update zone entry point ruleset operation to replace all the rules in the ruleset, or the Add rule to ruleset operation to add a rule to the existing rules in the ruleset.

​​ ​​Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage custom error responses must have at least the following permission:

Custom Error Rules > Edit

​​ Example API calls

​​ Custom JSON response for all Cloudflare 1xxx errors

This example configures a custom JSON error response for all Cloudflare 1xxx errors External link icon Open external link in the zone with ID <ZONE_ID> . The HTTP status code of the custom error response will be set to 530 .

$ curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "action" : "serve_error" , "action_parameters" : { "content" : "{\"message\": \"A 1xxx error occurred.\"}" , "content_type" : "application/json" , "status_code" : 530 } , "expression" : "cf.response.error_type eq \"1xxx\"" , "enabled" : true } ] } '

Note that this PUT request, corresponding to the Update zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

​​ Custom HTML response for 1020 errors

This example configures a custom HTML error response for Cloudflare error 1020 External link icon Open external link (Access Denied).

$ curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "action" : "serve_error" , "action_parameters" : { "content" : "<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset=\"utf-8\"><title>Access denied</title></head><body><h1>You do not have access to this page</h1><p>Contact us if you think this is an error.</p></body></html>" , "content_type" : "text/html" } , "expression" : "cf.response.1xxx_error eq 1020" , "enabled" : true } ] } '

Note that this PUT request, corresponding to the Update zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

This example configures a custom HTML error response for origin responses with a 500 HTTP status code, and redefines the response status code to 503 .

$ curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "action" : "serve_error" , "action_parameters" : { "content" : "<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset=\"utf-8\"><title>Application unavailable</title></head><body><h1>Application temporarily unavailable</h1><p>Please try again later.</p></body></html>" , "content_type" : "text/html" } , "expression" : "http.response.code eq 500" , "enabled" : true , "status_code" : 503 } ] } '