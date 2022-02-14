Wildcard matching and referencing

You can use the asterisk ( * ) in any URL segment to match certain patterns. For example, example.com/t*st would match:

example.com/test

example.com/toast

example.com/trust

example.com/foo/* does not match example.com/foo but example.com/foo* does match.

​ Helpful tips

To match both http and https , write example.com . Writing *example.com is unnecessary.

and , . Writing is unnecessary. To match every page on a domain, write example.com/* . Writing example.com will not work.

. Writing will not work. To match every page on a domain and its subdomains, write *example.com/* . Writing example.com won’t work.

. Writing won’t work. A wildcard ( * ) in a Page Rule URL will match even if no characters are present and may include any part of the URL, including the query string.

​ Referencing wildcard matches

You can reference a matched wildcard later using the $X syntax, where X indicates the index of a glob pattern. As a result, $1 represents the first wildcard match, $2 represents the second wildcard match, and so on.

The $X syntax is especially useful with the Forwarding URL setting. For example, you could forward http://*.example.com/* to http://example.com/images/$1/$2.jpg .

This rule would match http://cloud.example.com/flare.jpg which ends up being forwarded to http://example.com/images/cloud/flare.jpg .

To add a $ character in the forwarding URL, escape it by adding a backslash \ in front like \$ .