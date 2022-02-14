Wildcard matching and referencing
You can use the asterisk (
*) in any URL segment to match certain patterns. For example,
example.com/t*st would match:
example.com/test
example.com/toast
example.com/trust
example.com/foo/* does not match
example.com/foo but
example.com/foo* does match.
Helpful tips
- To match both
httpand
https,
write example.com. Writing
*example.comis unnecessary.
- To match every page on a domain, write
example.com/*. Writing
example.comwill not work.
- To match every page on a domain and its subdomains, write
*example.com/*. Writing
example.comwon’t work.
- A wildcard (
*) in a Page Rule URL will match even if no characters are present and may include any part of the URL, including the query string.
Referencing wildcard matches
You can reference a matched wildcard later using the
$X syntax, where
X indicates the index of a glob pattern. As a result,
$1 represents the first wildcard match,
$2 represents the second wildcard match, and so on.
The
$X syntax is especially useful with the Forwarding URL setting. For example, you could forward
http://*.example.com/* to
http://example.com/images/$1/$2.jpg.
This rule would match
http://cloud.example.com/flare.jpg which ends up being forwarded to
http://example.com/images/cloud/flare.jpg.
To add a $ character in the forwarding URL, escape it by adding a backslash
\ in front like
\$.