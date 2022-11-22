ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS
After you add a new domain to Cloudflare, your visitors' browsers might display
ERR_TOO_MANY_REDIRECTS or
The page isn’t redirecting properly errors.
This error occurs when visitors get stuck in a redirect loop.
http://example.com] --> B[Redirect to
https://example.com]
B --> C[Redirect to
http://example.com]
C --> B
subgraph Redirect Loop
B
C
end
This error is commonly caused by:
- A misconfiguration of your SSL/TLS Encryption mode.
- Various settings in SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates.
- A misconfigured redirect rule.
Encryption mode misconfigurations
Your domain’s SSL/TLS Encryption mode controls how Cloudflare connects to your origin server and how SSL certificates presented by your origin will be validated.
This setting can cause redirect loops when the value you set in Cloudflare conflicts with the settings at your origin web server.
Flexible encryption mode
If your domain’s encryption mode is set to Flexible, Cloudflare sends unencrypted requests to your origin server over HTTP.
Redirect loops will occur if your origin server automatically redirects all HTTP requests to HTTPS.
https://example.com] --> B[Encryption mode redirects to
http://example.com]
B --> C[Origin server redirects to
https://example.com]
C --> B
subgraph Cloudflare
B
end
subgraph Origin server
C
end
To solve this issue, either remove HTTPS redirects from your origin server or update your SSL/TLS Encryption Mode to be Full or higher (requires an SSL certificate configured at your origin server).
Full or Full (strict) encryption mode
If your domain’s encryption mode is set to Full or Full (strict), Cloudflare sends encrypted requests to your origin server over HTTPS.
Redirect loops will occur if your origin server automatically redirects all HTTPS requests to HTTP.
http://example.com] --> B[Encryption mode redirects to
https://example.com]
B --> C[Origin server redirects to
http://example.com]
C --> B
subgraph Cloudflare
B
end
subgraph Origin server
C
end
To solve this issue, remove HTTP redirects from your origin server.
Edge certificate settings
Always use HTTPS
If you have Always Use HTTPS enabled for your domain, Cloudflare redirects all
http requests to
https for all subdomains and hosts in your application.
Redirect loops will occur if your origin server automatically redirects all HTTPS requests to HTTP.
http://example.com] --> B[Always Use HTTPS redirects to
https://example.com]
B --> C[Origin server redirects to
http://example.com]
C --> B
subgraph Cloudflare
B
end
subgraph Origin server
C
end
To solve this issue, remove HTTPS redirects from your origin server or disable Always Use HTTPS.
HSTS
If you have HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) enabled for your domain, Cloudflare directs compliant web browsers to transform
http links to
https links.
Redirect loops will occur if your origin server automatically redirects all HTTPS requests to HTTP or if you have your domain’s encryption mode set to Off.
https://example.com] --> B[Encryption mode redirects to
http://example.com]
B --> C[HSTS redirects to
https://example.com]
C --> B
C --> D[Origin server redirects to
http://example.com]
D --> C
subgraph Cloudflare
B
C
end
subgraph Origin server
D
end
To solve this issue, remove HTTPS redirects from your origin server and make sure your domain’s encryption mode is Flexible or higher.
Alternatively, disable HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS).
Redirect rules
Redirect loops can also occur if you have conflicting URL redirects.
https://a.example.com] --> B[Redirect to
http://b.example.com]
B --> C[Redirect to
https://a.example.com]
C --> B
subgraph Cloudflare
B
C
end
To solve this issue, review your various URL forwarding rules and Page Rules to make sure no rules are not in conflict with each other.